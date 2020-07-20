News

Woman critical following Shepparton house fire

By Liz Mellino

A woman was transported to a Melbourne hospital in a critical condition following a house fire in Shepparton on Friday night.

Crews from Fire Rescue Victoria were called to the home in Gowrie St about 6.30 pm after multiple Triple Zero calls reported a house on fire and a resident trapped inside.

Firefighters arrived on the scene within four minutes of the initial call to find the house well alight.

Three FRV units attended the blaze with crews working to quickly bring it under control.

"Wearing breathing apparatus, firefighters entered the home and quickly located the resident and carried them from the premises," a FRV spokesperson confirmed.

"Crews attacked the blaze and the fire was declared under control in less than 10 minutes after firefighters arrived on scene."

The 54-year-old woman was treated at the scene by firefighters and ambulance paramedics before being transported by road MICA to Melbourne's Alfred Hospital in a critical condition.

An Alfred Hospital spokesperson confirmed on Monday the woman remained in a critical but stable condition. 

Police officers also attended the scene of the blaze to assist in cordoning off the area. 

Police confirmed the blaze had been deemed non-suspicious.

