Blue-green algae warning for Lake Eildon and Tullaroop Reservoir

By Spencer Fowler Steen

Dangerous: Goulburn-Murray Water is warning people to avoid contact with water in Lake Eildon and Tullaroop Reservoir after detecting high levels of blue-green algae. Pets and livestock should also be kept away from the water.

Goulburn-Murray Water is warning customers and the public to avoid direct contact with water in both Lake Eildon and Tullaroop Reservoir after detecting high levels of blue-green algae.

G-MW advises that people, pets and stock should avoid contact with the water through seeking alternative water supplies where possible.

The water from Lake Eildon and Tullaroop Reservoir must not be used for cooking, drinking, washing or showering, and boiling the water will not make it safe for these purposes.

People who come into contact with affected water should wash affected skin immediately in clean cold water.

Although warning signs have been positioned at major recreational areas around Lake Eildon and Tullaroop Reservoir, both will remain open to the public.

Visitors to the lake and reservoir can still enjoy sightseeing and other activities that do not involve direct contact with the water.

Blue-green algae occur naturally in water bodies and contain toxins that are harmful to humans and animals.

Characteristic signs of algae contact are skin rashes or itchiness; sore eyes, ears and nose; or if swallowed, nausea or vomiting.

A G-MW spokesperson said it was not possible to predict how long the algae would remain at high levels, and the situation at Lake Eildon and Tullaroop Reservoir would continue to be monitored.

A blue-green algae warning also remains for Lake Eppalock.

● Keep up-to-date with current blue-green algae warnings at https://www.g-mwater.com.au/news/bga or by phoning 1800 013 357 and selecting the option for blue-green algae information.

