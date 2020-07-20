News

Smoker numbers fall in Victoria, new data shows

By Morgan Dyer

Quit smoking: Goulburn Valley Health's Leanne Cleeland and Shelley McFadzean are qualified `quit smoking' educators.

New data has revealed a significant drop in the number of Victorians who are smokers.

Information from The Australian Institute of Health and Welfare’s 2019 National Drug Strategy Household Survey shows the daily smoking rate of adults in Victoria was down to 10.6 per cent.

The drop comes off the back of the 12.3 per cent observed in 2016 and almost half the 19.9 per cent of 2001.

The data also revealed almost two-thirds of the state’s population have never smoked while back in 2007 just over 50 per cent of the population had never smoked.

It’s believed the reductions are the result of Australia’s long-term commitment to comprehensive evidence-based tobacco control programs which include bans on tobacco advertising, the introduction of plain packaging and enlarged graphic health warnings for tobacco products, smoke-free public places, increases in taxes on tobacco products and public awareness campaigns highlighting the dangers of smoking.

Goulburn Valley Health quit smoking educator Shelley McFadzean is specially trained in helping people to quit smoking and said generally Australia led the way when it came to quitting the habit.

“Each person’s wish to quit is quite different,” Ms McFadzean said.

“But generally, people choose to quit smoking because of the impact it has on their family, its increasing costs and then finally health is usually third on their list,” she said.

“We use our background in health and our wealth of trained knowledge about smoking to help coach people to quit.”

The decline in the number of smokers was not just driven by fewer Victorians taking up the habit but also more smokers quitting, with an an additional 200,000 Victorians in 2019 recording they were ex-smokers compared to 2007.

Ms McFadzean said quitting smoking was possible with the right mindset, education and tools.

“It's not something that can just happen overnight,” Ms McFadzean said.

“It can sometimes take people 10 times — or more times — to successfully quit.

“We can’t wave a magic wand to get you to quit, there is work involved.

“We will help you beat the nicotine addiction by educating you about the right products, support and information available to help change your behaviours,” she said.

Ms McFadzean said quitting smoking was more important than ever in the current environment.

“People who smoke are generally at higher risk of respiratory tract infections, like chest infections,” Ms McFadzean said.

“There is growing evidence that people who smoke, if infected with coronavirus, are at higher risk of more severe disease and people with poor lung health are also at higher risk of complications if they do become infected with the virus.

“Additionally, your risk of catching COVID-19 may increase because smokers are always touching their face,” she said.

For more information about GV Health quit smoking services call 1800 222 582 and choose option four.

