Balloons about to burst at council events

Balloons at council-run events in Greater Shepparton are about to be popped with a ban on single-use plastics policy expected to be adopted on Tuesday night.

Not only will council ban using, selling or distributing balloons, but also single-use plastic disposable cups, plates, straws, cutlery and food containers. Single-use plastic bags would also be banned.

The Single Use Plastic Free Council Run Events Policy adds event material including signage must be reusable where possible.

Bottled water will be drained in favour of free water distributed from a trailer with exemptions to sporting clubs, festival food vendors and others who sell it if there's no other alternative.

The policy goes onto say that if an exemption is approved prior to the event, the seller must promote, consider using and supply reusable options, plus "display promotional materials on reusable options".

According to the agenda, the purpose of the policy will aid council in managing its environmental impact.

“Council’s events calendar has significantly grown in recent years with over 250 supported events in our region creating large amounts of single-use plastic waste that is not biodegradable,” the agenda said.

“Implementing the Single Use Plastic Free Council Run Events Policy will allow council to

lead the way in sustainable and environmentally conscious events for specifically council-run events within our region whilst encouraging event hosts, traders and surrounding

municipalities to act consciously as well.”

The agenda said the policy would have a positive financial impact as there would be less buying balloons, bottled water, single-use plastic and promotional material.