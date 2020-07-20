News

Reminder to adopt pets locally

By Morgan Dyer

Goulburn Valley Pet Adoption and Rehoming founder Tilliah Brooks.

Goulburn Valley Pet Adoption and Rehoming is reminding people of the importance of adopting animals locally.

Last week the pet adoption service announced it would put a temporary ban on people living in hot-spot areas from adopting its animals.

GVPAR founder Tilliah Brooks said she made the decision in a bid to help stop the spread of coronavirus by encouraging people not to leave hot-spot areas.

“Prior to coronavirus we’ve had lots of adoptions from Melbourne and Mitchell Shire,” Ms Brooks said.

“So, while we feel horrible temporarily stopping people in these areas adopting from us, it’s only short term and we hope people can understand our decision.”

The service will also temporarily stop accepting animals from hot-spot areas, and reminded people to think about adopting pets from within their own region.

Ms Brooks said prior to the coronavirus pandemic the service had prioritised local homeless animals.

“There are lots of rescues and pounds in the hot-spot areas,” Ms Brooks said.

“It’s so important to shop and buy locally during this global pandemic; this is the same for supporting local charities and not-for-profits.

“We have had so many amazing locals adopt from us, but now is definitely the time when we need the most support from people in our community.”

Greater Shepparton City Council Animal Shelter said it would also be restricting access for people from hot-spot areas wanting to adopt animals.

A council spokesperson said due to social distancing and COVID-19 restrictions the shelter currently operated a by-appointment adoption process and would not accept inquiries from people in coronavirus hot-spot areas.

For more information about adopting animals visit https://www.goulburnvalleypetadoption.com.au/ or https://greatershepparton.com.au/

