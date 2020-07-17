Police investigate reports of peeping tom in Tongala

OFFICERS from Kyabram and Echuca police have recently responded to multiple reports of a suspected peeping tom in Tongala and have urged residents to stay alert but also be safe if they become involved in such a situation.

A Tongala resident, who has chosen to stay anonymous due to safety reasons, said someone dressed in a hoodie had peered into their home twice in the past month.

“We were in bed one night and our neighbour was bringing in his bins late and he saw this guy standing in our front yard peeking through the crack in our curtains … the neighbour yelled out at him and chased him but unfortunately he ran through our backyard and jumped the back fence and got away,” they said.

“A week-and-a-half later, I was at home having a shower and then I looked up to see this man’s face pressed up against the bathroom window, which we don’t have a curtain for since it’s blurred glass.

“I called the police and they came out and fingerprinted and stuff like that.”

The resident said the ordeal has made them feel unsafe in their own home.

“We’ve spent thousands on upgrading our security, which isn’t money we necessarily had just sitting aside. But we had to do it because he keeps coming back,” they said.

“A lot of people in the street have kids and obviously we’ve let them all know, and they’re quite concerned about it.

“I’m not in a position to move but it does make you feel like you don’t want to be in your own home. I’m just worried about this guy’s intentions.

“But the police have been really good; they’re patrolling all the time. We see them on the security cameras all the time driving past. They’ve done everything they can so far.”

A Kyabram police spokesperson encouraged anyone who sees anything suspicious to immediately call triple zero (000).

“Local police would like to remind members of the public, although social media is a fantastic tool, to always report matters requiring police attendance to triple zero (000) in the first instance so police are aware at the earliest opportunity,” the spokesperson said.

“We would also like to remind members of all communities to exercise due care in their day-to-day lives.

“Steps as simple as closing your blinds of a night time, CCTV cameras, sensor-activated lights are all excellence steps to associate with the usual steps of securing your belongings including vehicles and also remembering to remove valuables from sight.

“The matter is being investigated by the police and we would like to appeal to any persons with information to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000. Reporters can remain anonymous.”

