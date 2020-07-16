News

GSSC releases videos encouraging respect

By Madi Chwasta

Community leaders call for respect: City of Greater Shepparton Mayor Seema Abdullah.

Greater Shepparton Secondary College has released a video to drive discussions about valuing others — the first in a four-part series promoting the school's key values.

The new video focuses on respect, while upcoming videos will delve into aspiration, integrity, and responsibility.

Community and cultural leaders from the region, including Aunty Geraldine Atkinson, Ethnic Council of Shepparton and District project officer Ali Al Battaat, and Council of Greater Shepparton Mayor Seema Abdullah, are featured.

Greater Shepparton Secondary College executive principal Genevieve Simson said the video would be used as a launching point for discussion among students and their learning mentors.

“The first ‘Respect’ video is very powerful and is being used in the start of Term 3 to emphasise just how diverse our community is and how we must respect our differences to really appreciate and understand each other,” she said.

Ms Simson said the videos would hold their value in the years to come.

“The messages on this ‘Respect’ video are too important to be lost as a teaching resource produced and used in 2020,” she said.

“The values of GSSC were determined by parents, students and the community.

“They are meant to last for decades as meaningful and important messages to future generations and graduates of GSSC.”

To watch the video, visit https://youtu.be/9M-s0_srAhE

