News

Theresia Elmecker is 100 years old

By Madi Chwasta

Big celebration: Theresia Elmecker will reach the 100-year milestone on Saturday.

1 of 1

As a teenager in Austria, Theresia Elmecker went to a fortune teller who told her she would live a very long life.

And boy, the fortune teller was on the money.

Mrs Elmecker will be celebrating her 100th birthday on Saturday.

She now lives in Moyola Aged Care in Tatura, the same town where she owned a clothing shop on Hogan St years earlier.

Mrs Elmecker was a hard worker from the get go, growing up on a chicken farm, and then later starting her own in her home country, Austria.

She ran the farm with her late husband, Bill Elmecker, whose life experience included fighting in World War II and being held as a prisoner of war in Australia — near Murchison, of all places.

While Mr Elmecker was repatriated after the war, the couple decided to call Australia home and left Austria soon after his return.

They first lived in Rushworth and then moved to Tatura, where they stayed.

Mrs Elmecker is known as a sweet lady, who used to love cooking for her friends. She enjoys treats that remind her of her European roots: strudel and German chocolate.

Her other interests include listening to music, assembling jigsaws, spending days in the garden and playing with animals.

She is also known for mixing up her sayings — instead of saying she couldn't remember something, she might say she was unable to spell it.

And to ward away bad luck, she'd say "touch the wood".

Mrs Elmecker must have touched lots of wood over her years, because she has a rich life to show for it.

Latest articles

News

Fishing - it’s restricted, but here are some tips

With the lockdown of borders you can put saltwater fishing on hold, unless you own your own boat and live near the coast. This is the advice from Rod Lawn and Peter Smallwood from Adamas Fishing Charters, based at Queenscliff. Rod said while the...

Shepparton News
News

Shepparton’s Carrie Schroeder is living her Hollywood dream

Her CV brims with one impressive role after another, from guest roles in Neighbours and H2O: Just add water, to a lead role in Nickelodeon’s hit show I am Frankie

Madi Chwasta
News

Theresia Elmecker is 100 years old

As a teenager in Austria, Theresia Elmecker went to a fortune teller who told her she would live a very long life. And boy, the fortune teller was on the money. Mrs Elmecker will be celebrating her 100th birthday on Saturday. She now lives in Moyol...

Madi Chwasta

MOST POPULAR

News

Greater Shepparton records new active COVID-19 case

Greater Shepparton has recorded another active case of COVID-19. It’s the second case for the region in a week, but the case recorded last Saturday has since become inactive. It is not known where the location of the active case is. Greater...

Madi Chwasta
Virus updates

Greater Shepparton has three active cases of COVID-19

Greater Shepparton has recorded its third active case of COVID-19. The region reported the other two active cases on Saturday and Sunday. The Department of Health and Human Services does not reveal the locations or prior movements of specific cases...

Madi Chwasta
News

Brown Baldwin and Associates cops five-year ban

Brown Baldwin and Associates have consistently and flagrantly ignored the standards required to be a tax practitioner, according to the Tax Practitioners’ Board. That is what board chair Ian Klug said about the firm, which has had its...

James Bennett