Theresia Elmecker is 100 years old

As a teenager in Austria, Theresia Elmecker went to a fortune teller who told her she would live a very long life.

And boy, the fortune teller was on the money.

Mrs Elmecker will be celebrating her 100th birthday on Saturday.

She now lives in Moyola Aged Care in Tatura, the same town where she owned a clothing shop on Hogan St years earlier.

Mrs Elmecker was a hard worker from the get go, growing up on a chicken farm, and then later starting her own in her home country, Austria.

She ran the farm with her late husband, Bill Elmecker, whose life experience included fighting in World War II and being held as a prisoner of war in Australia — near Murchison, of all places.

While Mr Elmecker was repatriated after the war, the couple decided to call Australia home and left Austria soon after his return.

They first lived in Rushworth and then moved to Tatura, where they stayed.

Mrs Elmecker is known as a sweet lady, who used to love cooking for her friends. She enjoys treats that remind her of her European roots: strudel and German chocolate.

Her other interests include listening to music, assembling jigsaws, spending days in the garden and playing with animals.

She is also known for mixing up her sayings — instead of saying she couldn't remember something, she might say she was unable to spell it.

And to ward away bad luck, she'd say "touch the wood".

Mrs Elmecker must have touched lots of wood over her years, because she has a rich life to show for it.