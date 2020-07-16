News

Shepparton police seek man after restaurant break-in

By Liz Mellino

Shepparton police are asking the community to help them identify a man following a break-in at a Fryers St restaurant last week.

CCTV footage taken from the scene depicts an unknown male walking through the store and heading behind the counter before looking inside a fridge.

Police confirmed the incident occurred sometime between 2.30 am and 3 am on July 3.

The male forced entry into the restaurant through a rear door, causing some damage in the process.

“The items he stole were of low value; however, he attempted to access secure areas of the shop. These attempts were unsuccessful,” a police spokesperson said.

Police confirmed a number of consumables were stolen during the incident.

The man also made attempts to access a safe inside the property.

“We believe he may have used some tool or implement to enable him to force entry,” the spokesperson said.

The man was pictured at the time wearing dark coloured tracksuit pants and a jacket with a light coloured hood.

Anyone with information that can assist identify this person is encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Alternatively a confidential report can be made at www.crimestoppers.com.au

