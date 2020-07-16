News

Yes, I do - I do, I do, I do

By Shepparton News

Done it: Thirty Something finally done it. She's said "I do". Picture: Getty Images

1 of 1

On a scale of zero to a pap smear, saying I do is nowhere near as bad as you might think.

And as you will be aware, I may have been overthinking my marriage just a little too much.

For which I have forgiven myself, after all, if we didn’t do the thinking girls, and left it all to men, what sort of mess would we really be in?

So, there I stood, staring at the man who was now my monogamous other half – for better or worse (more about that later).

There wasn’t a dry eye in the house – except mine – and I suspect the photos (you’ll recall the team of those I had engaged for the occasion) will be as spectacular as mandated by me in my final instructions to them, hissed sotto voce, as daddy and I walked into the church.

Then, of course, there was spontaneous post-exchange-of-rings applause (which is more easily arranged than you could imagine, with a few well-placed allies sprinkled through the crowd).

My man, bless his innocence, stood even taller as he imagined all this admiration was going to be part of his new life.

But life, my darling, has its twists and turns and there is only room for one celebrity per couple.

Couple.

Couple?

That brought me up sharply as we turned to walk back out of the church.

I have been married two minutes and am I already slipping into the tracksuit of life?

Couple.

We might be married but I am not Mrs Anyone.

How could I let myself get so off guard so easily?

As we started that slow stroll back up the aisle so everyone could rush out and kiss me, have their little moments in the sunshine, I was almost oblivious, tossing air kisses left and right while my mind stayed firmly on the straight and narrow.

Couple.

Now don’t think I have gone back into overthinking.

But couple?

He can be my husband; that condescendingly – and suitably – possessive because, and I’m sure you will agree, this man now works for me even if he hasn’t fully grasped that yet.

Yes, he will be an adorable addition to the team (with benefits not available to any of the others) but he will slowly come to realise he is a member of the team.

Which brings me back to my preferred subject – me telling myself to snap out of it, at least for today. All this thinking could put a furrow in my brow and how will that photo look in the society pages?

As we stepped into the sunshine the ever-so-patient crowd of well-wishers, those who thought they might have qualified for a seat inside and the usual smattering of the jealous and curious, also broke into polite applause (yes, I had more than enough people on call to sprinkle through that crowd as well).

And bless him again, he even waved to the assembled mob as if they were even interested in him.

Men really are such simple and shallow creatures; aren’t they?

A lot like puppies but with just a few more hang-ups and a lot more neediness.

I suddenly snapped out of my reverie when the husband decided to put a proprietary hand on my derriere – set off perfectly by having that part of the wedding gown of the season stretched skin tight across it.

For the cameras and the crowds, not for his well-intentioned fumbling.

Although once again that issue I am having with body chemistry and the juxtaposition of this plaything was rearing its ugly, rapacious, delightfully raunchy . . . stop it . . . head.

That’s one of the things you (usually, but not always) need two to achieve.

A couple of people.

A couple.

Couple.

So okay, maybe there is no immediate opportunity to escape that erroneous generalisation.

But if we put that aside, it is a delicious opportunity to further explore that word.

Couple?

Coupling?

Oh, yes, I do.

Latest articles

Lifestyle

Scrapbooking still in style

We may well live in the age of digital storage but an old-fashioned method of preserving precious memories has never really gone out of style. Scrapbooking allows craft lovers to take their favourite photos and transform them into colourful and...

Sharon Wright
Lifestyle

Barbara Jean’s - Shepparton’s hidden gem

Hidden in Broomfield St in the middle of Shepparton’s industrial area you will find a real gem. Walking through the doors of the original Shepparton Bakery you will now find Barbara Jean’s Crafts, Gifts, Wool and Cake Decorating Supplies. The...

Morgan Dyer
Lifestyle

Guide to a family day out in Kyabram

Just a half-hour drive down the road from Shepparton, the town of Kyabram awaits you and your family.

Morgan Dyer

MOST POPULAR

News

Greater Shepparton records new active COVID-19 case

Greater Shepparton has recorded another active case of COVID-19. It’s the second case for the region in a week, but the case recorded last Saturday has since become inactive. It is not known where the location of the active case is. Greater...

Madi Chwasta
Virus updates

Greater Shepparton has three active cases of COVID-19

Greater Shepparton has recorded its third active case of COVID-19. The region reported the other two active cases on Saturday and Sunday. The Department of Health and Human Services does not reveal the locations or prior movements of specific cases...

Madi Chwasta
News

Brown Baldwin and Associates cops five-year ban

Brown Baldwin and Associates have consistently and flagrantly ignored the standards required to be a tax practitioner, according to the Tax Practitioners’ Board. That is what board chair Ian Klug said about the firm, which has had its...

James Bennett