Greater Shepparton has one active case of COVID-19

By Madi Chwasta

The coronavirus.

Greater Shepparton has one active case of COVID-19.

The Victorian Department of Health and Human Services reported the drop in active cases, which comes days after three active cases were recorded for the region.

The number of overall COVID-19 cases in Greater Shepparton has also been revised from 18 to 17.

The DHHS was not able to specifically comment on the reason the total number of cases had been reduced.

Victorian Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton said Local Government Area numbers were "subject to change" once cases were followed up and data was analysed.

Campaspe Shire remains on one active case, while Mitchell Shire has 14.

Moira Shire, Strathbogie Shire and Benalla Rural City do not have any active cases.

Victoria recorded 238 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, but the overall total has increased by 224 after 14 cases were reclassified, mostly due to duplication.

A woman in her 90s died in hospital, taking the statewide death toll to 27.

There are 105 people in hospital with the virus, including 27 in intensive care.

Victoria has had a total of 4448 COVID-19 cases — 1931 are currently active and 2488 have recovered.

More than 1,197,300 tests have been processed.

