Greater Shepparton pubs reject calls for closures amid coronavirus spread

Pubs across Greater Shepparton are rejecting calls for pubs to be shut following a worrying rise in COVID-19 cases across the state.

On Wednesday, Victoria recorded 238 new cases.

However, no new cases were recorded in Greater Shepparton, and the Aussie Hotel's Paul Tsorbaris believes towns in the area should not be punished for spikes outside the region.

“Why should we be punished for what people are doing elsewhere?" he said.

“If we get a big spike here, then I’d say maybe it’s time to do it.

“If there's another shutdown there's a lot of business that wouldn’t be coming back. Why should we have to suffer for other people?”

On Wednesday, the ABC's Dr Norman Swan said pubs were potentially a “super spreading environment”, where even speaking could spread the virus through micro droplets.

“I think in NSW and Victoria they should give serious consideration to pubs closing down again,” he said.

“When people speak, aerosols come out of your mouth — in other words: micro droplets.

“You don't have to sneeze or cough, you just have to speak more loudly because you have to be heard.

“You are drinking, therefore you're disinhibited, so you're more likely to be laughing, chatting to your mates.

“It's just the environment where if you've got the virus, it's coming out and going significant distances.”

But Shepparton Chamber of Commerce and Industry president John Anderson said as long as pubs in the region were being responsible, he was in favor of them staying open.

“Even though what Norman says is right, I think he was more talking about the pubs in Sydney that were open to large gatherings,” he said.

“We aren’t Melbourne and we're not Sydney, and they [pubs in Greater Shepparton] are being responsible and have the opportunity to control the number of people in the venue.

“Places like the Aussie have well-defined spaces apart where people can go.”