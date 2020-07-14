Mooroopna woman puts life on hold to make masks during pandemic

When Christine Schott got the call to help supply the nation with vital masks during the pandemic, she dropped everything and put her life on hold.

Since March, she has been working night shifts with only a handful of days off, training and supervising staff at Australia's only mask manufacturing company, Med-Con, in Lemnos.

It has been an exhausting effort, which has taken a physical and mental toll, but she wouldn't have it any other way because it's work she loves doing.

When the pandemic hit, Mrs Schott, 56, was working as an employment officer at ConnectGV, helping people with disabilities to find work.

But having previously worked at Med-Con for 30 years, Mrs Schott was one of the few people operations manager Ray Stockwell knew was up for the task of training and supervising.

“Med-Con are like family to me, Ray has always been there if I’ve needed him, so I do it for Ray — it’s how I am,” she said.

Initially, Mrs Schott was working at ConnectGV and Med-Con at the same time, but has now taken temporary leave to tackle Med-Con operations full-time.

She said the past four months had been "tough but rewarding".

“The night shifts are very hard on your body, it puts your life on hold,” she said.

“Sometimes it’s a task to get up and go to work because you're so tired.

“I get so wound up in what I’m doing that sometimes I have to take a step back to realise how important my role is.

“I’m just focused on getting the machines running, training staff and producing quality masks for the country.”

Mr Stockwell said Mrs Schott had been personally responsible for a third of Med-Con's production going forward, and without her, Med-Con's success would not have been possible.

In a typical shift, Mrs Schott clocks on at 11 pm and finishes up with the sparrows at 7 am.

She is responsible for a team of about 10 night-shift staff and spends a majority of the night checking their product.

“I’ve got a good team with me,” she said.

“For me to have a night off every now and then is due to my team being well and truly up to speed.

“I try and have one day off a week, but that doesn’t always happen because I don’t want to leave my staff to watch the new people.

“It’s my commitment, it’s just how I am.”

After work, Mrs Schott spends some time at home in Mooroopna with her husband, Peter, has a sleep and heads back to do it all again.

Once Med-Con has finished its mammoth order of 60 million masks from the Federal Government, Mrs Schott will return to her job at ConnectGV, hopefully with a few days off in between.