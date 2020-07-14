News

Mooroopna woman puts life on hold to make masks during pandemic

By Spencer Fowler Steen

One hard worker: Christine Schott has put her life on hold to work night shifts supervising and training staff at Med-Con, Australia's only mask maker. She's responsible for a third of the company's production.

1 of 1

When Christine Schott got the call to help supply the nation with vital masks during the pandemic, she dropped everything and put her life on hold.

Since March, she has been working night shifts with only a handful of days off, training and supervising staff at Australia's only mask manufacturing company, Med-Con, in Lemnos.

It has been an exhausting effort, which has taken a physical and mental toll, but she wouldn't have it any other way because it's work she loves doing.

When the pandemic hit, Mrs Schott, 56, was working as an employment officer at ConnectGV, helping people with disabilities to find work.

But having previously worked at Med-Con for 30 years, Mrs Schott was one of the few people operations manager Ray Stockwell knew was up for the task of training and supervising.

“Med-Con are like family to me, Ray has always been there if I’ve needed him, so I do it for Ray — it’s how I am,” she said.

Initially, Mrs Schott was working at ConnectGV and Med-Con at the same time, but has now taken temporary leave to tackle Med-Con operations full-time.

She said the past four months had been "tough but rewarding".

“The night shifts are very hard on your body, it puts your life on hold,” she said.

“Sometimes it’s a task to get up and go to work because you're so tired.

“I get so wound up in what I’m doing that sometimes I have to take a step back to realise how important my role is.

“I’m just focused on getting the machines running, training staff and producing quality masks for the country.”

Mr Stockwell said Mrs Schott had been personally responsible for a third of Med-Con's production going forward, and without her, Med-Con's success would not have been possible.

In a typical shift, Mrs Schott clocks on at 11 pm and finishes up with the sparrows at 7 am.

She is responsible for a team of about 10 night-shift staff and spends a majority of the night checking their product.

“I’ve got a good team with me,” she said.

“For me to have a night off every now and then is due to my team being well and truly up to speed.

“I try and have one day off a week, but that doesn’t always happen because I don’t want to leave my staff to watch the new people.

“It’s my commitment, it’s just how I am.”

After work, Mrs Schott spends some time at home in Mooroopna with her husband, Peter, has a sleep and heads back to do it all again.

Once Med-Con has finished its mammoth order of 60 million masks from the Federal Government, Mrs Schott will return to her job at ConnectGV, hopefully with a few days off in between.

Latest articles

Foxy and JR

Shepparton News Netball Show: Week 24

It’s the weekend that matters with grand finals taking place across the region. Tyler and Aydin team up to run through all the key match ups

Shepparton News
Foxy and JR

MFL Footy Show: Week 24

It will be Tongala v Nathalia on Saturday, with one team emering Murray Football League premiers. Foxy and JR are joined by Tyler ahead of the weekend’s match

Shepparton News
Foxy and JR

GVL Footy Show: Week 24

It’s set to be a bumper clash in the Goulburn Valley League, with Kyabram v Echuca facing off in the grand final. Foxy and JR preview the action

Shepparton News

MOST POPULAR

News

Greater Shepparton records new active COVID-19 case

Greater Shepparton has recorded another active case of COVID-19. It’s the second case for the region in a week, but the case recorded last Saturday has since become inactive. It is not known where the location of the active case is. Greater...

Madi Chwasta
Virus updates

Greater Shepparton has three active cases of COVID-19

Greater Shepparton has recorded its third active case of COVID-19. The region reported the other two active cases on Saturday and Sunday. The Department of Health and Human Services does not reveal the locations or prior movements of specific cases...

Madi Chwasta
News

Two men charged with drug supply at Tocumwal border checkpoint

Two men have been charged after being detected in possession of prohibited drugs as they crossed the border from Victoria into NSW on Tuesday.

Cobram Courier