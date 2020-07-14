Police investigating burglary at Cobram Scout Hall

Police are investigating an incident which saw a window at Cobram McDonalds damaged.

The incident, which occurred about 10.30 pm on July 11, was captured on CCTV.

Police are calling for any witnesses in the area at the time to contact Leading Senior Constable Warr at the Cobram police station on 5871 1977.

----------------------------------------------

A person has been charged with trafficking a drug of dependence following a search warrant executed in Cobram.

Cobram Criminal Investigation Unit conducted the search warrant at an address in Lisfarron Ave on July 9.

As a result of the search, a person was charged with trafficking a drug of dependence and bailed to appear at the Cobram Magistrates Court at a later date.

-----------------------------------

A vehicle stolen from Shepparton was recovered in the early hours of July 10 in Ruttles Rd, Strathmerton.

Cobram Criminal Investigation Unit is investigating.

--------------------------------------

Cobram police are investigating a burglary at the Cobram Scout Hall.

Sometime between June 29 and July 6 unknown people forced entry into the Scout Hall and stole a video projector.

Anyone who saw or heard any suspicious activity during this time is urged to contact the Cobram police station on 5871 1977.

---------------------------------------------

On July 7 a JCB Telehandler vehicle was stolen from a shed in the Lower Moira area.

Police confirmed the vehicle was driven only a short distance away and dumped in a dry creek at the southern end of McDonalds Rd which intersects with Barmah and Shepparton Rds in lower Moira.

Any information about the stolen vehicle can be given to the Nathalia police station via 5866 2404.

--------------------------------------

On July 9 laser levelling equipment was stolen from a tractor parked in a paddock on Barmah Rd, Kotupna.

Police are investigating the incident.

--------------------------------------

A boat trailer was stolen from the Gulf boat ramp in Picola sometime between 7 am and 3 pm on July 12.

The trailer was taken off the vehicle while the victim was fishing.

It is a grey homemade trailer with registration X19261.

Nathalia police are investigating the theft.

-----------------------------------------

In the early hours of July 8 a gold-coloured Commodore sedan was stolen from an address in Quinn St, Numurkah.

The vehicle was later recovered in Tyack St, Numurkah.

Anyone with information about the theft is urged to contact the Numurkah police station on 5862 3311.

-----------------------------------

A house fire in McCaskill St, Numurkah, is not being treated as suspicious.

The fire started inside the house sometime on the morning of July 7.

The fire caused smoke damage to the property.