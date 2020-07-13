News

Mooroopna P-plater to face court after alleged drink driving

By Liz Mellino

A Mooroopna p-plater is set to face court after he was detected driving while allegedly more than three times over the legal alcohol limit.

The detection occurred after police responded to reports of a car full of young males travelling in South Shepparton in the early hours of the morning.

Police confirmed the incident occurred just before 2.30 am on Friday, July 10.

The vehicle, a white falcon wagon, was eventually intercepted by police Regent St, Shepparton.

The 18-year-old probationary driver had a blood alcohol level of 0.175.

Police also allege that same evening the driver ran a red light at the intersection of Wyndham and High Sts.

His vehicle was impounded and his licence immediately suspended.

He was summonsed to appear at court at a later date.

