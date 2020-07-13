Shepparton Villages appoints new CEO

Shepparton Retirement Villages has appointed a new chief executive officer.

Veronica Jamison has been named the new CEO following the departure of Kerri Rivett in May this year.

Ms Jamison has been a board member of Shepparton Villages since October 2018 and is the current Community Health and Care general manager at Benetas.

“The work of Shepparton Villages is dear to my heart as I am passionate about helping people,” Ms Jamison said.

“I feel very humbled and honoured to be joining the team . . . it’s the perfect place for me to use all of my skills and knowledge of the aged care industry for the benefit of the organisation and the wider community.”

Ms Jamison has previously held the role of state manager, Victoria/Tasmania and general manager, national member support with aged care body Leading Age Services Australia.

She holds a Master of Human Resource Management, a Master of Business (Leadership) and Graduate Diploma of Business (Management), and a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology and Philosophy.

Shepparton Villages board chair Frank Dawson said Ms Jamison was an experienced CEO having headed up health organisations Bass Coast Health, Dianella Community Health and Boort District Health.

Interim CEO Greg Pullen will spend some handover time with Ms Jamison who plans to relocate to Shepparton before she begins the role on August 17.

“Veronica has made a significant contribution to Shepparton Villages already as a board member and while we will lose her on the board we are gaining someone with excellent aged care experience to lead the organisation,” Mr Dawson said.

“We had strong interest in the role and we have been fortunate to have Greg Pullen in the interim CEO role so we could take our time in ensuring we made the right appointment.”