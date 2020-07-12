News

Greater Shepparton to be featured on SBS

By James Bennett

Michael Hing at the Turkish mosque in Mooroopna.

1 of 1

Shepparton and Mooroopna will be featured this Tuesday night on SBS.

The final episode of Where Are You Really From? is based around a century's history of the Islamic community.

Host Michael Hing tells the story of the four mosques with 30 different nationalities.

Asking: What makes this Victorian city a cosmopolitan hub?

Highlighted in the episode is City of Greater Shepparton councillor Dinny Adem, who went from being the son of an Albanian Muslim migrant to becoming mayor.

“You shouldn’t tolerate your neighbour, you should celebrate them,” he said.

The SBS film crew ventured into Greater Shepparton in October. During the visit Mr Hing said he didn't realise how successfully multicultural Shepparton was.

“The close-knit nature of Shepparton can make integration a lot easier because people actually know each other in the community,” Mr Hing said.

Where Are You Really From? screens at 9.30 pm on Tuesday night.

But it's not the only Goulburn Valley town that will be featured on TV this week.

On Back Roads on the ABC this Monday night at 8 pm, host Heather Ewart visits Girgarre.

