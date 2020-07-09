Delivering food and opportunities in Shepparton

Sheppartonians appear to be social distancing from collecting food from their favourite takeaway restaurants and instead turning to delivery.

Bright green Menulog delivery bags have become a familiar sight since the COVID-19 restrictions came into place.

As people social distance, local restaurants continue to see online orders rise and Menulog has reported a 110 per cent growth in orders since February in Shepparton.

“In turn, this has seen a 60 per cent increase in the number of opportunities for local food couriers,” a Menulog representative said.

While Jarryd De Angelis had job security when the pandemic hit, he was ready to try something new.

The Tatura man first applied for a Menulog courier position, hoping to make a bit of extra cash on the side but it quickly morphed into a full-time job.

“I love it, I love it to bits. I wouldn't trade it for another job for a very long time,” Mr De Angelis said.

“I make more money doing this and I'm a lot happier.”

In the peak of lock-down Mr De Angelis often found himself delivering food to people who were afraid to go out.

He said he loved seeing the friendly faces glad to see him and their meals arrive.

“Some of the people are very thankful and they know in these times it's hard to get food especially with the crazy shoppers,” he said.

“Definitely the people that tip are really grateful, I've got regulars and some of them don't have cars, they don't have transport to get there and it's making it easier for them to get their food.”

Whether it's a Subway lunch order, a bucket-load of KFC or a late night Mustafa's kebab, Mr De Angelis usually clocks on at 10 am and often delivers his last order at 11.30 pm.

The job gives him flexibility to pick up extra shifts, pause shifts and even means girlfriend Bethany Withers can ride shotgun.

“Usually, I try and get as many shifts as I can,” he said.

“I'm able to spend more time with my girlfriend and I'm able to spend more time enjoying what I love - I can work and then she can play Pokémon Go.”