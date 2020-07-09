News

‘Battery Man’ donates thousands to hospital

By Tara Whitsed

GV Health Acting Nurse Unit Manager, Child and Adolescent Unit, Ellie McLennan, Paul Archer and GV Health Foundation Director Carmel Johnson.

Despite being hindered by the COVID-19 pandemic, Rushworth’s Paul Archer has presented GV Health with a donation of almost $17,000.

Affectionately known as ‘The Battery Man’, Mr Archer collects old batteries from businesses, selling them to Future Recycling Metals to raise the funds.

Mr Archer said it had been difficult to travel around collecting the batteries this year due to COVID-19 restrictions.

While his donation did not reach its usual heights, having donated almost $100,000 in 2019, Mr Archer said he hoped to exceed this when travel restrictions eased.

GV Health Foundation Director Carmel Johnson said even in the unusual situation of COVID-19, Mr Archer had managed to quietly collect batteries for the kids’ ward.

“His commitment to helping the children of the Goulburn Valley is to be saluted.”

Mr Archer said he had been collecting batteries for around nine years, through his workplace, Natrad Shepparton.

“There’s really no way of expressing how it makes me feel (to donate),” he said.

“(The staff at GV Health) are the real heroes.”

GV Health Acting Nurse Unit Manager, Child and Adolescent Unit, Ellie McLennan said the funds would be used to enhance the new children’s ward, which will eventually be moved into as part of GV Health’s Graham St redevelopment.

Mr Archer said he was still collecting batteries which could be dropped off to his workplace, Natrad Shepparton at 20 Campbell St, Shepparton.

