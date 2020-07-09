Timed free off-street parking across Shepparton CBD starts Monday

There is relief on the horizon for Shepparton shoppers, with free timed off-street parking due to start in the Shepparton central business district on Monday, July 13.

Greater Shepparton City Council said it had started to change signage and remove meters across council-owned off-street parking locations.

The changes apply to more than 400 spaces in seven council-owned car parks.

The timed free off-street parking does not apply to private car parks including the multi-deck in Stewart St, the Care spots or at Goulburn Valley Health.

Fines will still be issued for overstaying the time limits.

“We hope these changes to parking in the CBD will encourage people back into the area to help reboot our economy; however we remind residents that COVID-19 is still a threat to our community and we need to act in a manner that acknowledges this,” City of Greater Shepparton Mayor Seema Abdullah said.

“We thank the key businesses, community groups and CBD visitors who had their say on the parking changes, and we look forward to the introduction of CBD free timed off-street parking on Monday.”

Council agreed earlier this year to implement the changes but only during the recovery phase of COVID-19 restrictions.

The following council-owned car parks will have free timed parking from July 13:

● Maude-Nixon St – 68 spaces.

● Edward St – 39 spaces.

● Fryers St – 34 spaces.

● Stewart St – 25 spaces.

● High St – 124 spaces.

● Welsford St-Wyndham Mall – 26 spaces.

The council-owned parking opposite 90 Welsford St will also be included, but not the privately-owned parking at the same site.