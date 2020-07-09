News

Local small business could benefit from rule changes to energy bills

By Charmayne Allison

The Teller Collective's restaurant and events manager Ingrid Thomas has welcomed proposed changes from the Essential Services Commission.

Local small businesses struggling to pay their energy bills since the downturn in business activity due to COVID-19 restrictions could benefit from proposed rule changes by the state energy regulator.

The Essential Services Commission has published a draft set of measures aimed at helping customers experiencing financial difficulties pay their electricity and gas bills.

Proposed measures include giving small businesses an entitlement to access flexible payment options and advice on better priced offers.

Shepparton's The Teller Collective's restaurant and events manager Ingrid Thomas said when it came to small businesses, every bit helped.

“This would be such a benefit, particularly as rates can be a little higher in rural areas,” she said.

“Energy bills are significant in running a restaurant, and can form a big part of overheads.

“As soon as the forced shutdown happened, we made sure we turned off everything possible to keep our power bills down, because it was one of the things we could control.”

Ms Thomas said energy bills were just one factor which could hurt small business’ bottom line.

“It's the cumulative effect of everything which can make even the small things a pinch point,” she said.

“Everybody is watching their finances at the moment, not just businesses, but individual spenders as well.

“So any small thing that helps keep small businesses afloat is a good thing for our community.”

Essential Services Commission chief executive John Hamill said the proposed targeted changes, in place for six months, would provide small businesses with a safety net as they navigated the road to recovery.

“Small business owners have been doing it tough and there is currently no minimum standard of support from retailers if they face stress brought on by energy bills,” he said.

“We have recognised a gap in protections in the energy market for small businesses and Victorians seeking assistance.

“These proposed reforms offer a safety net for those who need it most.”

Victorian consumers who need financial support will also benefit under a temporary rule change that would make energy retailers proactively offer price checks for all customers on tailored assistance.

Under the changes, retailers would also support eligible customers applying for a government Utility Relief Grant.

Assistance is currently available for Victorians experiencing bill stress through the payment difficulty framework as well as reforms such as the Victorian default offer and energy best offer.

From July 1, pay-on-time discounts have been capped, while price changes on energy deals have been limited to every 12 months and must maintain any discounts, credits or rebates for the entire length of a customer’s contract.

● Victorians can have their say on the coronavirus reform draft decision at engage.vic.gov.au with consultation open until July 14.

