Winter Sessions livestream returns this weekend

By John Lewis

The popular Winter Sessions return with another livestream of local performers on Saturday night. Picture: Timothy Li.

The popular Winter Sessions music performances return this weekend, livestreaming local performers into lounge rooms on Saturday night.

For the third fortnightly session, audiences can catch Shepparton singer Stevie Renee Skurrie deliver some big cover songs, while Goulburn Valley three-piece band Robes will bring its original, energetic guitar-driven sounds to the Winter Sessions stage.

Previous Winter Sessions livestreams have included local performers Hannah Rose Magee and Timothy Li with special guest Piper, Grim Fawkner and Sam Petersen.

The popular annual Winter Sessions from May to August at The Vault in Shepparton were forced to close when COVID-19 restrictions arrived earlier this year.

Organiser Jamie Lea said once children were allowed back to school she thought it was a good time to revive the sessions in a different format.

“We know our target audience really well through the Winter Sessions and the Secret Garden gigs — and it's taken a long time to build that up, so we took the plunge and so far it's been really great,” Ms Lea said.

She said the previous livestreamed session in June received 9500 views.

“We got the gear and upskilled to go live — we took inspiration from Sam and Sam and Riverlinks, who paved the way for everyone else,” she said.

This Saturday's session streams from 8 pm via The Winter Sessions’ Facebook link.

A limited number of tickets are available to join a small live audience at the event from 7 pm; visit https://www.trybooking.com/book/event?eid=634966

