Cobram business target of burglary

An assault occurred at Pump Bend Track in Koonoomo last month.

The incident occurred on June 30 and police confirmed the parties were known to each other.

The alleged offender was arrested by Cobram police a short time later and interviewed.

He was released to appear at court on a later date.

--------------------

Sometime between 6 pm on Friday, June 26 and 8.30 pm on Monday, June 29 unknown offenders damaged a fence in a car park on Main St, Cobram.

Anyone with information relating to the damage is urged to contact the Cobram police station on 5871 1977.

---------------------

A business in Main St, Cobram was the target of a burglary earlier this month.

Sometime between 7 pm on Friday, July 3 and 8 am on Saturday, July 4 unknown offenders forced entry to the business and stole cash.

Anyone with information relating to the burglary is urged to contact the Cobram police Station on 5871 1977.

--------------------

A station wagon was stolen from the rear of a business in Cobram last week.

Sometime between 10 am on Wednesday, July 1 and 9.30 am on Saturday, July 4 unknown offenders stole a 2003 white Ford station wagon from the rear of a business in Mookarii St.

Anyone with information relating to the theft is urged to contact the Cobram police station on 5871 1977.

---------------------

A Picola man will face court after recording a blood alcohol reading above the legal limit.

The man was subject to a preliminary breath test following a routine traffic stop in Nathalia on June 30.

The test gave a positive result and the man was conveyed to the Nathalia police station for an evidentiary breath test.

The result of the test was in excess of .05.

The man was released and is set to attend court at a later date.