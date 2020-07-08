News

Artists paint Goulburn Valley cheerful amid challenging times

By Shepparton News

Heart in art: Nine News Border North East reporter Lexie Jeuniewic and recently re-opened Zephyrz Bar and Restaurant owner Brett Knight.

1 of 1

Art has many intangible, yet undeniable powers.
Among them, and in my opinion, the most important right now, is the ability to provide solace during challenging times.
Over the past month, I’ve encountered a number of artists in the Goulburn Valley wielding a paintbrush (or big paint roller in some cases) to transform otherwise unremarkable structures into masterpieces.
Take local legend Tank’s latest work on Fryers St, cheekily titled ‘Stay the Duck at Home,’ as an example.
A flock of self-isolating ducks – and several quarantining mice – peek out of brightly coloured caravans, giving the community a pertinent message with a hefty dose of cheer.
“It’s about staying at home as much as possible, and getting rid of this virus,” Tank explained to me as he completed the finishing touches on the street art from a scissor lift.
While I was filming footage of Tank’s mural for a story with Nine News Border North East, pedestrian after pedestrian stopped what they were doing to look up and admire the artwork, many cracking a smile as a result.
A quick zoom down the Goulburn Valley Hwy to Nagambie, and the recently re-opened Zephyrz Bar and Restaurant has unveiled its ‘Wall of Champions’, a sprawling mural depicting every Group One horse racing winner from the region.
Black Caviar and Winx are among the big names deftly captured by artist Christiano Dery Theodorus.
Owner Brett Knight hopes the mural, which is the centrepiece of the business’s new Champions Bar, attracts out-of-towners while also giving the tight-knit racing fraternity a place to mingle.
“We wanted to create a museum piece where people could come and celebrate Nagambie,” he told me.
In Picola, the towering grain silo on Moran St will soon be transformed by acclaimed Melbourne artist Jimmy Dvate.
It’s hoped a big splash of colour will lure visitors to the sleepy town and mirror the success of the North East Art Trail.
“Other than the farming community, there's nothing else around here,” Picola and District Improvement Group President Jeanette Holland said.
“There's a lot of through traffic that keep on going, so if we could get them to stop that would help.”
Ms Holland told me the mural would depict the nearby Barmah Forest, which holds significant historic and cultural importance to the area.
“The forest has been the hub of this community for a long, long time,” she said.
With Ms Holland and the rest of the PDIG set to meet with Dvate in coming weeks to finalise the design, it won’t be long before work on the mural kicks off. And I’m sure I won’t be the only one periodically detouring through Picola to check in on the progress, and taking a moment to enjoy the magic of art.
Lexie Jeuniewic is the Nine News Border North East reporter

Latest articles

Rugby

Confusion over Fifita, Broncos re-sign Niu

Brisbane have confirmed they have re-signed NRL teen sensation Tesi Niu but there is uncertainty over the future of in-demand forward David Fifita.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

King Wally recalls 40 years of Origin

Rugby league Immortal Wally Lewis has recalled some of the great moments in State of Origin on the 40th anniversary of the showpiece series.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Storm coy on Munster injury comeback

Melbourne remain coy on whether playmaker Cameron Munster will make a stunning recovery from a knee injury to play in Saturday’s NRL clash with Canberra.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

News

New active COVID-19 case in Greater Shepparton

Greater Shepparton has reported a new active case of COVID-19. The Department of Health and Human Services confirmed its the only active case in the region, as the state’s total rose by 108 – the second highest daily rise in Victoria since the...

Madi Chwasta
News

Fatal car crash at Cobram

Police are investigating a fatal car crash which occurred in Cobram last night. Investigators believe a Ford sedan was travelling along the Murray Valley Hwy some time before 11pm. The driver lost control of the car which left the road and crashed...

Cobram Courier
News

Fatal Cobram collision victims identified

The two young men killed in a fatal collision in Cobram on Wednesday night have been named as Nicholas Gash and Samuel Tout. The two men were travelling in a Ford sedan along the Murray Valley Hwy sometime before 11pm when the vehicle they were in...

Liz Mellino