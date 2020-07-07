Metro lockdown will hurt us too

As Victoria yesterday recorded its highest ever number of COVID-19 cases, the state border with NSW was closed at midnight last night and restrictions were reimposed on Melbourne and Mitchell Shire — which includes Seymour.

A day after Federal Member for Nicholls Damian Drum went on ABC radio to call on Daniel Andrews to "ringlock" Melbourne to protect country Victorians, the state premier did just that by re-introducing stage three restrictions in metro areas and Mitchell Shire.

People in these areas will now only be able to leave their homes to shop for food and supplies, to receive or provide care, to exercise, and to study or work if they can't do so from home. The new lock-down will be in place from 11.59 pm Wednesday night and will be in place for six weeks.

Mr Drum yesterday criticised the shutting of state borders, insisting the spread of COVID-19 was a Melbourne problem and that Victorian premier Daniel Andrews should "cocoon” Melbourne inside a 50 km ring and "let regional Victorians get on with their lives".

The border between NSW and Victoria closed at midnight last night with special permits now required for anyone travelling over the Murray River between twin towns such as Echuca-Moama and Cobram-Barooga.

“Anyone who lives in a river community knows they are one community separated by a river,” Mr Drum said.

“What we are doing is putting up a border wall from one clean community to another clean community. The problem exists more than 200 km away,” he said.

Mr Andrews said current restrictions would remain the same for now in regional Victoria, but warned the virus was like a "public health bushfire".

“By putting a ring around metropolitan Melbourne, we’re essentially putting in place a perimeter to protect regional Victorians,” Mr Andrews said.

Mr Andrews said he had requested a further 260 defence force personnel to help Victoria Police with roadblocks around Melbourne's perimeter and with "booze-bus-type arrangements on main thoroughfares".

State Member for Shepparton Suzanna Sheed said a lock-down of Melbourne would deeply affect Shepparton people.

“There are many people here with valid reasons to travel to Melbourne such as cancer treatments. Regional people depend on Melbourne for a whole range of things — it's really a state hub,” Ms Sheed said.

However, she urged people to support each other.

“We are all Victorians and we are all in this together. We supply city people with food and we should be caring and generous. I'm very passionate about that,” she said.