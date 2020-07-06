Shepparton Soroptimists calling on old members to reach out before birthday event

Soroptimist International of Shepparton is calling for old members to reconnect with the organisation in time for its 50th birthday this October.

The women's volunteering organisation will be holding its 50th Anniversary Luncheon at the Woolshed at Emerald Bank on October 18 at noon.

Event co-ordinator Elaine Lenon said the organisation was looking for former Soroptimists and friends of Soroptimists to get in touch if they would like to receive an invitation for the event.

“We are looking for all past Soroptimist members who would like to join us for an afternoon of reuniting with old friends, fellowship, entertainment and presentations,” she said.

She also encouraged charities that have received donations from the organisation in the past to reconnect.

Mrs Lenon said Soroptimist International of Shepparton currently had 30 members, but was always looking for more.

“We bring women together to help change lives,” she said.

“We get to form friendships, meet women from all walks of life, and contribute to the community."

Mrs Lenon said the organisation planned for the lunch to go ahead at this stage, but would keep an eye on COVID-19 regulations.

While all fundraising activities have ceased because of COVID-19 restrictions, Mrs Lenon was looking forward to holding the organisation's monster garage sale later this year.

Soroptomist International of Shepparton has raised more than $1 million for local charities across its 50 years of operation.

Contact Elaine on 0438 253 886 or email [email protected] if you would like to receive an invitation for the $55 per head lunch, or if you'd like to join the organisation.