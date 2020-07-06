News

Pedal power on the increase in Shepparton

By John Lewis

Super Tuesday in March saw volunteers record an increase in cycling in Greater Shepparton.

1 of 1

Pedal power is on the increase in Greater Shepparton, according to the latest survey of cycling in the region.

Local Bicycle Network volunteers recorded cycling numbers for the 2020 Super Tuesday Bike Count between 7 am and 9 am on March 3 at 21 sites across Greater Shepparton.

The count recorded volumes, gender and movement flow of people on bicycles.

The survey counted 505 movements during the two hours - an increase of 24 per cent compared to the 2019 results.

Organisers noted the size of the increase could have been affected by poor weather on the 2019 counting day.

Of the riders counted, 78 per cent were male, 19 per cent were female, while 2 per cent were unidentified.

Volunteers recorded an increase in the number of cyclists around the Shepparton CBD and along Welsford St, Fryers St and the Goulburn Valley Hwy.

The busiest site was the Yahna Gurti shared path near the Goulburn Valley Hwy bridge and over the Broken River, where 48 riders were recorded. The Goulburn Valley Hwy and Sobraon St were also popular, recording 46 riders.

The Super Tuesday Bike Count provides Greater Shepparton City Council with valuable data used in its 10-year capital works program.

City of Greater Shepparton Mayor Seema Abdullah said council was committed to improving the city's cycling network.

“The adopted 2020-21 budget includes investment for new cycling infrastructure to encourage cycling, including the Route 5 pedestrian bridge to the Botanic Gardens,” Cr Abdullah said.

Latest articles

From The Archives

Stunning scenery

June 27, 1983 As with a ski enthusiast or a deep sea diver, a person who flies a light plane explains his passion for his sport as a drug or an intoxication. The mild manner of Myrtleford sheep and cattle farmer Donald Walpole changes into lively...

Shepparton News
From The Archives

Valley drover moving on

June 22, 1982 Confused? Must be a devilish place, Devenish. These two direction signs are within about 100 metres of each other near Dookie. Sometimes such signs are made by devilish people (from one of Her Majesty’s prisons). Anyway, the...

Shepparton News
From The Archives

Puddles freeze over as the mercury drops

June 4, 1982 Reports of milk freezing in cows’ udders have wafted in the direction of The News office. These reports are obviously fabricated and pass from the lips of goading farmers. One could be inclined to believe them though, as the...

Shepparton News

MOST POPULAR

News

New active COVID-19 case in Greater Shepparton

Greater Shepparton has reported a new active case of COVID-19. The Department of Health and Human Services confirmed its the only active case in the region, as the state’s total rose by 108 – the second highest daily rise in Victoria since the...

Madi Chwasta
News

Fatal car crash at Cobram

Police are investigating a fatal car crash which occurred in Cobram last night. Investigators believe a Ford sedan was travelling along the Murray Valley Hwy some time before 11pm. The driver lost control of the car which left the road and crashed...

Cobram Courier
News

Fatal Cobram collision victims identified

The two young men killed in a fatal collision in Cobram on Wednesday night have been named as Nicholas Gash and Samuel Tout. The two men were travelling in a Ford sedan along the Murray Valley Hwy sometime before 11pm when the vehicle they were in...

Liz Mellino