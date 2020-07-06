Pedal power on the increase in Shepparton

Pedal power is on the increase in Greater Shepparton, according to the latest survey of cycling in the region.

Local Bicycle Network volunteers recorded cycling numbers for the 2020 Super Tuesday Bike Count between 7 am and 9 am on March 3 at 21 sites across Greater Shepparton.

The count recorded volumes, gender and movement flow of people on bicycles.

The survey counted 505 movements during the two hours - an increase of 24 per cent compared to the 2019 results.

Organisers noted the size of the increase could have been affected by poor weather on the 2019 counting day.

Of the riders counted, 78 per cent were male, 19 per cent were female, while 2 per cent were unidentified.

Volunteers recorded an increase in the number of cyclists around the Shepparton CBD and along Welsford St, Fryers St and the Goulburn Valley Hwy.

The busiest site was the Yahna Gurti shared path near the Goulburn Valley Hwy bridge and over the Broken River, where 48 riders were recorded. The Goulburn Valley Hwy and Sobraon St were also popular, recording 46 riders.

The Super Tuesday Bike Count provides Greater Shepparton City Council with valuable data used in its 10-year capital works program.

City of Greater Shepparton Mayor Seema Abdullah said council was committed to improving the city's cycling network.

“The adopted 2020-21 budget includes investment for new cycling infrastructure to encourage cycling, including the Route 5 pedestrian bridge to the Botanic Gardens,” Cr Abdullah said.