Arts Festival plans for 25th anniversary

By John Lewis

More than 600 people saw the Dookie Quarry event at the start of the Shepparton Festival in March. Photo: Serana Hunt.

A packed program of events was printed, performers and venues booked, workshops organised, bars and wineries were preparing tables and polishing glasses, more than 250 artists were primed and ready - then Covid-19 struck.

Remarkably, the 2020 Shepparton Festival still managed to deliver 25 out of 64 planned events before the decision was made on March 16 to cancel the remaining festival in response to the Victorian Government's declaration of a state of emergency.

“I was shocked and disappointed we had to cancel, but the feedback we have received from the events we did manage to stage has been really positive, Shepparton Festival board chair Fiona Smolenaars said.

“Many people decided for the first time they would attend a festival event based on the quality and variety of the program,” Ms Smolenaars said.

In its recently published report on this year's truncated festival, board members proudly noted that signed artists were paid all or a proportion of their fees, with a commitment to include their work in future programming.

Some events have been salvaged, such as film workshops, La Scampagnat at Longleat Wines, and Kaiela Arts’ intriguing Yurri Wala Wokka immersive event - either to be held when Covid-19 restrictions allow or weather permits.

But it has become clear the pandemic will hit the bottom line of festival finances.

“We're very cognisant that many of our businesses are doing it tough, and we know that some of our sponsors are doing it tough and won't be able to commit to another year of funding,” Ms Smolenaars said.

She said the board is now in the process of applying for funding for next year's 25th anniversary festival.

“But we'll be in competition with a lot of other events,” she said.

Creatively however, there is no shortage of ideas.

Shepparton events organiser Jamie Lea, who experienced a baptism of fire in her first year as festival creative director, said a call for ideas and expressions of interest from artists is already under way for next year's anniversary event under the theme of Unify.

“I hope this will give people the energy and the belief they can do it regardless of Covid and regardless of these incredibly bizarre times,” Ms Lea said.

Among exciting ideas for next year's festival are a revival of the signature event Opera in the Orchards - this time among the vines at the Olive House in Kialla; a public life drawing class at dusk, or sunset; the return of a festival choir; and an exhibition of festival alumni - people who have gone on to establish arts careers and talents inspired by the Shepparton Festival.

Ms Lea called for anyone with a creative suggestion for next year's festival to get in touch.

“A lot of people get overwhelmed by the process of creating EOIs - but if you just email us your idea, we can help. It's our job to help sort out things like capacity and space and the rules around Covid-19,” she said.

For more information, or to submit a festival idea, go to www.sheppartonfestival.org.au

