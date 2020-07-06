News

Mental health crisis training for Shepparton police officers

By Liz Mellino

Front-line police officers in Greater Shepparton are now better equipped to assist people experiencing a mental health crisis.

1 of 1

Front-line police officers in Greater Shepparton are now better equipped to assist people experiencing a mental health crisis.

Their new knowledge comes after a training pilot was launched in Shepparton last year to provide officers with additional in-depth training dedicated to helping those with mental health issues.

The successful pilot, which was also launched in Ballarat, Mernda, Moorabbin and Melbourne East, will now commence statewide with mandatory two-day training for all front-line police officers.

“Input from police from these trial sites has been crucial in designing the training. We want to ensure this training is realistic and practical for our front-line police,” Acting Assistant Commissioner Lauren Callaway said.

“We are pleased with the feedback from participants from these areas, with many reporting the training had dramatically improved their interactions with people experiencing a mental health issue.”

The training comes after Victoria Police officers responded to an incident involving a person experiencing a mental health crisis every 12 minutes in the 2017-18 financial year.

While mental health education already formed a major focus in police training, the new program builds on the existing training provided to recruits.

“Responding to these complex incidents accounts for at least half of an officer’s shift,” Asst Comm Callaway said.

“With the rate of mental health incidents continuing to rise in our community, it is more important than ever to ensure our officers are better equipped with the skills required to respond.”

The Police Responding in Mental Health Events training will help prevent the escalation of incidents and associated harm to the individual, police and community while enhancing diversion to assessment and treatment.

The training, which involves demonstrations, simulations, practical exercises and problem-based learning, is delivered by a mental health clinician and police officer over two consecutive days.

These activities are also supported by a variety of short educational videos and interviews with people who have experienced mental health issues or have a family member who has.

The training also covers the effects of stigma, bias and stereotyping, the importance of family and friends, as well as the options available within the mental health system.

“The program has been designed to equip frontline police with specialised communication techniques to effectively address the needs of people experiencing mental health issues who come into contact with police,” Asst Comm Callaway said.

MORE SHEPPARTON POLICE NEWS

Man hospitalised after single-vehicle collision in Shepparton

Police urge Shepparton motorists to slow down at roadwork sites

Police notified of suspicious vehicle in Kialla

Latest articles

News

Heavy rain on Friday, but more needed across region

The Greater Shepparton region has enjoyed a nice sprinkling of rain to start the month. According to data collected by the Bureau of Meteorology from three weather stations, about 10 mm has fallen already — and the majority arrived on...

James Bennett
News

Christine loves stepping and mooving around Shepparton

Christine Tricarico spent most of June moving around her house and Shepparton. As part of Greater Shepparton City Council’s Get Mooving Challenge, the 69-year-old wasn’t fazed by the 10,000 steps per day task. Instead she averaged 41,808 steps per...

James Bennett
News

Shepparton tourism sector suffering from Victoria-NSW border closure

The Victoria-NSW border will be closed from midnight Tuesday to stop the spread of coronavirus. But Shepparton tourism operators say they are already feeling the impact. Quest Shepparton property manager Michael De Maria said he’d had three...

Madi Chwasta

MOST POPULAR

News

New active COVID-19 case in Greater Shepparton

Greater Shepparton has reported a new active case of COVID-19. The Department of Health and Human Services confirmed its the only active case in the region, as the state’s total rose by 108 – the second highest daily rise in Victoria since the...

Madi Chwasta
News

Fatal car crash at Cobram

Police are investigating a fatal car crash which occurred in Cobram last night. Investigators believe a Ford sedan was travelling along the Murray Valley Hwy some time before 11pm. The driver lost control of the car which left the road and crashed...

Cobram Courier
News

Fatal Cobram collision victims identified

The two young men killed in a fatal collision in Cobram on Wednesday night have been named as Nicholas Gash and Samuel Tout. The two men were travelling in a Ford sedan along the Murray Valley Hwy sometime before 11pm when the vehicle they were in...

Liz Mellino