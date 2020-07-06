Shepparton house fire spreads to neighbouring property

Two men are in custody following a house fire in Olympic Ave, Shepparton, on Sunday morning.

The men, aged 20 and 30, were arrested on Monday afternoon following the blaze which broke out about 8 am Sunday.

Fire crews from Fire Rescue Victoria and Country Fire Authority were called to the address on Sunday after a witness saw flames coming from the single-storey home.

FRV and CFA crews arrived at the property within six minutes where they found the brick home fully engulfed by flames.

“The fire had spread to a neighbouring home,” a FRV spokesperson confirmed.

“Firefighters quickly commenced an external attack and were able to contain the fire from causing further damage to properties in the area.”

The fire was deemed under control after 20 minutes, with the home suffering significant internal damage.

Crews remained on the scene for more than an hour extinguishing hot spots and carrying out fire duties.

An Ambulance Victoria spokesperson confirmed paramedics were called to the address on Sunday morning and assessed two people at the scene, but did not take any patients to hospital.

Following the blaze police confirmed they were treating the incident as suspicious.

Anyone with any information about the fire or who witnessed anything at the time of the incident is urged to contact Shepparton police on 5820 5777.

Alternatively a confidential report can be made via Crime Stoppers, phone 1800 333 000 or online at www.crimestoppers.com.au