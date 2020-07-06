Campaspe Shire’s Australia Day Awards nominations open

5370537724001

It's time to start recognising outstanding community leaders and achievers by nominating them for the 2021 Campaspe Shire Australia Day Awards.

Each Campaspe Shire district — Kyabram, Rushworth, Tongala, Rochester and Echuca — have two categories open for nominations: Citizen of the Year (25 years or older) and Young Citizen of the Year (aged between 15 and 25 years).