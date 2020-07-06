Campaspe Shire’s Australia Day Awards nominations open

News
Campaspe Shire’s Australia Day Awards nominations openBy James Bennett
It's time to start recognising outstanding community leaders and achievers by nominating them for the 2021 Campaspe Shire Australia Day Awards.
Each Campaspe Shire district — Kyabram, Rushworth, Tongala, Rochester and Echuca — have two categories open for nominations: Citizen of the Year (25 years or older) and Young Citizen of the Year (aged between 15 and 25 years).
All winners including overall shire winners will be announced on Australia Day, January 26.
Campaspe Shire Mayor Adrian Weston said Australia Day offered locals the chance to celebrate fellow citizens for their service to the community.
“We appreciate the endless support and dedication of many exceptional individuals who go above and beyond and have succeeded in improving the lives of people in Campaspe,” he said.
“Whether it be for charity work, dedication to a worthy cause or ongoing volunteer commitment to sport, youth development, seniors’ programs, the arts, disability, or community services generally, the key attributes nominees share are their unwavering desire to make Campaspe a better place and their selfless focus on others.”
Online nomination forms can be found at www.campaspe.vic.gov.au or hard copies from Campaspe Shire customer service centres. Nominations close on Friday, December 4 at 5 pm.