Heavy rain on Friday, but more needed across region

By James Bennett

A few more days of heavy rain are needed for the region to reach its July averages.

The Greater Shepparton region has enjoyed a nice sprinkling of rain to start the month.

According to data collected by the Bureau of Meteorology from three weather stations, about 10 mm has fallen already — and the majority arrived on Friday, July 3.

Shepparton Airport reported 9.8 mm, Mooroopna 8.6 mm and Tatura had 10.6 mm of rain, while outside the region, Mangalore Airport received 7.4 mm of rain on Friday.

The three Greater Shepparton stations will need to experience at least another 30 mm of rain to hit the July averages.

Despite above-average rainfall for 2020, Mooroopna and Tatura both couldn't reach their June averages but Shepparton scraped in by a couple of millimetres.

The Mooroopna station reported 39.4 mm, about 10 mm under its average, and Tatura saw 35.8mm of rain, which was about 8 mm shy of its monthly average. Shepparton had 39.6 mm of rain in June.

The BOM is predicting dry days ahead for the remainder of the week until a possible shower on Saturday.

