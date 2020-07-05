News

Green bin waste rates down

By Shepparton News

Green waste contamination rates at record low.

It's not a load of rubbish.

Green bin contamination rates were at their lowest last month.

Greater Shepparton records show June held a rate of 0.90 per cent, the most economic month since green-bin annals were established nearly five years ago.

With the municipality never previously achieving a rate below 1.0, Greater Shepparton City Council infrastructure director Phil Hoare was ecstatic with the efforts of the community in lowering the waste footprint.

“This is the first time we have achieved a contamination rate below one per cent since we started recording our green bin contamination rates,” Mr Hoare said.

“With more people spending time at home during COVID-19, we believe this may indicate residents are taking more care and time to sort waste more thoroughly.

Mr Hoare believed by following protocol, the community has been stepping in the right direction towards a more economical future.

“As a community we have been achieving consistent and positive results year on year. The environmental, health and economic benefits are well known and accepted from increased recycling and diversion from landfill,” he said.

“By residents making the effort to understand the various waste streams and to put waste in the correct bin makes a huge difference to the entire process with enormous long-term benefits for all in the community.”

More information about contamination, what can and can’t go in the green lid bin can be found at http://greatershepparton.com.au/animals-environment-and-waste

