News

New active COVID-19 case in Greater Shepparton

By Madi Chwasta

The coronavirus.

1 of 1

Greater Shepparton has reported a new active case of COVID-19.

The Department of Health and Human Services confirmed its the only active case in the region, as the state’s total rose by 108 – the second highest daily rise in Victoria since the pandemic began.

The new case brings the total number in the region to 15.

In surrounding Local Government Areas, Mitchell has six active cases, while Campaspe, Strathbogie, Moira and Benalla don’t have any.

There are 509 active cases in Victoria.

Currently there are 25 people with COVID-19 in hospital, and three in intensive care.

The death toll remains on 20, as no new deaths have been reported overnight.

Victoria has had 2469 cases of the virus since the pandemic began.

In the wake of today’s increase, two additional Melbourne postcodes have been locked down, and nine public estate towers face a “hard lockdown” in an effort to curb the spread of the virus.

Latest articles

Rugby

Homesick Warriors rally to punish Broncos

The Warriors have scored an uplifting win over Brisbane at Gosford on Saturday, putting the Broncos to their sixth straight NRL loss.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Dogs not ready to unleash Thompson in NRL

Canterbury fans will need to wait at least another week to see Luke Thompson in action, with the Englishman ruled out of their NRL game with South Sydney.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Lewis claims Broncos divided over salaries

Queensland legend Wally Lewis claims a culture of jealousy and nastiness has split the Brisbane Broncos NRL squad over highly-paid players underperforming.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

News

Fatal car crash at Cobram

Police are investigating a fatal car crash which occurred in Cobram last night. Investigators believe a Ford sedan was travelling along the Murray Valley Hwy some time before 11pm. The driver lost control of the car which left the road and crashed...

Cobram Courier
News

Fatal Cobram collision victims identified

The two young men killed in a fatal collision in Cobram on Wednesday night have been named as Nicholas Gash and Samuel Tout. The two men were travelling in a Ford sedan along the Murray Valley Hwy sometime before 11pm when the vehicle they were in...

Liz Mellino
News

Two more big Tatts winners

Not one, not two, not even three but the Goulburn Valley has produced an incredible four division one Tattslotto winners in two weeks.

James Bennett