New active COVID-19 case in Greater Shepparton

Greater Shepparton has reported a new active case of COVID-19.

The Department of Health and Human Services confirmed its the only active case in the region, as the state’s total rose by 108 – the second highest daily rise in Victoria since the pandemic began.

The new case brings the total number in the region to 15.

In surrounding Local Government Areas, Mitchell has six active cases, while Campaspe, Strathbogie, Moira and Benalla don’t have any.

There are 509 active cases in Victoria.

Currently there are 25 people with COVID-19 in hospital, and three in intensive care.

The death toll remains on 20, as no new deaths have been reported overnight.

Victoria has had 2469 cases of the virus since the pandemic began.

In the wake of today’s increase, two additional Melbourne postcodes have been locked down, and nine public estate towers face a “hard lockdown” in an effort to curb the spread of the virus.