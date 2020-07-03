Chimney fire at Numurkah’s Telegraph Hotel

The owner of Numurkah's Telegraph Hotel has thanked fire crews for their quick response following a small fire which broke out in the building on Thursday night.

Fire Rescue Victoria crews were called to the property on Melville St just after 8 pm after a fire broke out in the chimney.

"Upon arrival crews were met with a significant amount of smoke and embers falling from the building," a FRV spokesperson said.

Firefighters donned breathing apparatuses before entering the building, before working to quickly bring the blaze under control in less than 30 minutes.

"(Crews) entered the building to stop the fire from spreading internally and used the ladder platform to assist the fire fight from the outside," the spokesperson said.

Following the blaze the Telegraph Hotel shared a post on its Facebook page telling the community they were taking "extra precaution" to ensure that the building was safe.

"All staff and patrons are okay and we are very grateful for the Numurkah Fire Brigade for their excellent response time and work to keep us safe," owner Nathan Morris said.

"All credit to the firefighters who were onto it and professional - they knew what to do and saved the building quickly with minimal damage. We're back open for business as usual."

The FRV spokesperson confirmed everyone inside the building at the time was evacuated prior to the arrival of fire crews.

No-one was injured during the incident.