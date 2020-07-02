State Member for Shepparton Suzanna Sheed calls for community collaboration to address fights

State Member for Shepparton Suzanna Sheed has called for community members to unite to address alleged violence at Greater Shepparton Secondary College.

Her concern comes after media reports revealed ongoing violence and bullying at the new school, sparked by fight footage which emerged on social media.

“Our community needs to come together and show leadership when these sorts of issues arise and this should include representatives of the school, the Department of Education and the police,” she said.

However, Ms Sheed said school fighting was "not a new phenomenon".

“Long before the transition phase was announced there were incidents of fights and assaults being filmed at former local high schools and put on social media,” Ms Sheed said.

“Surely where there is any activity that constitutes assault or violence it should be reported to the police as well as the school authorities.”

In response to reports some fights were racially driven, Ms Sheed said the whole community had a role in addressing discrimination.

“As one of the most multi-cultural areas in the country we all have a responsibility to overcome bigotry and discrimination,” Ms Sheed said.

“It is important to remember that our children are a reflection of our home and our community and we all need to work together to deal with these issues in an effective way so that schools are a safe place for students and staff.”