Police notified of suspicious vehicle in Kialla

Shepparton police have received reports of a suspicious vehicle travelling in the Kialla area.

Police were called to Sanctuary Dve at 5.15 pm on Wednesday following reports of a suspicious loiterer travelling around the area in a white vehicle.

Police patrolled the area and surrounding streets however they confirmed they were unable to locate the driver.

It comes after a resident posted on Facebook that her teenage daughter was walking along Sanctuary Dve at the time on Wednesday evening and noticed the vehicle following her.

“(The driver) pulled up level with her, stopped the car and attempted to get out,” the post read.

“At this point she ran in the opposite direction as she was freaked out — she said he was staring at her and was creepy.”

The post said the vehicle was later seen travelling around the Kialla area, with the driver pulling up outside homes and looking at them for a while before driving off.

Anyone who witnesses a suspicious vehicle in the area is urged to contact the Shepparton police station on 5820 5777.

Alternatively a confidential report can be made via Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or at www.crimestoppers.com.au