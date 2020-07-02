Traveller finds Shepparton an upbeat city

Shepparton and its people have been given a big thumbs up by someone who has travelled the world and made a point of recording his experiences.

Melbourne musician and community health worker Evan Wallace has made podcasts of visits to Montreal, New Orleans, Freiburg, Mannheim, Singapore and Bogota but when COVID-19 hit, the door was firmly closed on any more international visits for the time being.

So two weeks ago Evan took a drive up the road and arrived in Shepparton.

“I've done a lot of work across regional Victoria, and I'd got some great feedback about Shepp — but somehow I'd manage to miss visiting the place. So I decided to spend a whole week there,” he said.

What he found, in his own words, was a place where "people walk about with a spring in their step and have a real warmth and friendliness. It's visibly diverse and the people who I met and talked with had a way of making me feel very welcome.”

During his Shepparton sojourn, Evan met longtime Sheppartonians, young people, business owners, and new arrivals.

All had positive things to say about their hometown.

Renowned cafe and restaurant owner Azem Elmaz said after more than 30 years in Shepparton it was still a great place to be.

“It's just a great country town. I love every bit of it. I'd already built a house in Melbourne when I came here, but there was something about Shepp,” he said.

Shepparton-born Lachie said it was not too big and "you can get to places real easy.”

Newcomer Emily said she and her young family arrived here two years ago from Pakenham because property prices were so attractive.

“It's so much cheaper here — we wouldn't be able to buy a home for a really long time if we stayed in Melbourne. My children just love the space here,” she said.

Donut and coffee business owner Peter Zammit, who arrived in the area from Melbourne 13 years ago, said he lived in Tatura and enjoyed the drive to and from Shepparton as a time to unwind.

“I think we'll stay with the country life — people here are friendly and there are plenty of open spaces,” he said.

Shepparton-born hairdresser Reza has an Iraqi heritage and said his hometown was "a beautiful place. It's got everything and everyone accepts you.”

Joy was new to Shepparton and said it had everything, but not being able to drive was a handicap.

“If you don't drive it's hard to get to the shops up Benalla Rd,” she said.

Evan said his podcasts kicked off after a visit to New Orleans.

“That city is electric. People live and breathe music in a way that Melburnians like their coffee, Sydneysiders the surf, and Sheppartonians the stunning Goulburn Valley,” he said.

Evan's blog page and podcasts, including his Shepparton visit, can be found at https://evanwallacetalks.com/