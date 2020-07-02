Visit the Mooroopna War Memorial

Although COVID-19 restrictions in Victoria are a little touch-and-go at the moment, it doesn't mean you can't plan an outing.

Things have to be done a little differently this year, and unfortunately the opening of the Mooroopna War Memorial flew under the radar a little.

Opening just in time for Anzac Day, it boasts panels with the names of those who served, flagpoles and a rose garden. Landscaping and detailing to the rotunda makes the area aesthetically pleasing.

But the pièce de résistance is the lighting. The war memorial looks spectacular at night, with the lighting illuminating the stunning work.

The best way to see the Mooroopna memorial (during the day) is to start in Shepparton; park your car near Aquamoves or along Welsford St, then enjoy the walk along The Flats. Or, ride your bike if you prefer.

The Mooroopna War Memorial is one of the first attractions you'll come across when entering the town travelling west.

You can stay as long as you want but all it takes is the time to appreciate those who served our country.

You should also take the time to appreciate the hard work put in by the various committees who have worked on opening the new Mooroopna War Memorial since 2013.

Once you've finished, take the time to boost the town's economy with a short walk along McLennan St and spend money in the shops.