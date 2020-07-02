News

Police Assistance Line receives nearly 80,000 calls in 12 months

By Liz Mellino

Nearly 80,000 calls have been made to the Police Assistance Line since the service launched a year ago.

1 of 1

Nearly 80 000 calls have been made to the Police Assistance Line and 17 000 online crime reports have been processed since the service launched one year ago.

The line provides Goulburn Valley people with an avenue to report non-urgent crimes without having to attend a police station, in a bid to free up front-line police.

While the service has processed thousands of crime reports since its inception, it has also recently taken on new functions to assist police to support the response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Among the close to 80 000 calls received since July 1 last year, close to 78 000 have been from people calling to report or provide information about possible public health order breaches.

Assistant Commissioner Michael Grainger said the service was contributing to a more realistic picture of offending across the state.

“It's never been easier for Victorians to report non-urgent crimes — many of which have traditionally gone unreported,” he said.

“We started out to take the pressure off front-line police and we've done exactly that. Along the way we've also found a way to adapt to emerging trends in the community.”

The most common crime types reported during the past 12 months were theft from motor vehicle, burglary, theft and property damage.

Community members can continue to report non-urgent crime and events, as well as breaches of Chief Health Officer directions by calling the Police Assistance Line on 131 444 or submitting an online report at www.police.vic.gov.au/palolr

###

MORE POLICE NEWS

Fatal car crash at Cobram

Shepparton fruit pickers face court following 2018 murder

Rushworth man suffers injuries in Shepparton police cell while resisting restraint

***

Latest articles

Sport

Winton postponed due to coronavirus spike in Victoria

The Supercars Championship has postponed the upcoming Winton event due to the recent coronavirus spike in Victoria. The call to postpone the event comes after travel protocols in Queensland restrict the return of teams from Victoria once they have...

Aydin Payne
Sport

Going in to bat for young sportswomen

Entering a male-dominated sport is a daunting task for young sportswomen. It becomes even more intimidating when access to gender-suitable equipment isn’t readily available. But Katamatite Cricket Club is looking to change that. Thanks to...

Liam Nash
Sport

Club-by-Club list of of V/AFL players recruited from the GVL

Shepparton News

MOST POPULAR

News

Fatal car crash at Cobram

Police are investigating a fatal car crash which occurred in Cobram last night. Investigators believe a Ford sedan was travelling along the Murray Valley Hwy some time before 11pm. The driver lost control of the car which left the road and crashed...

Cobram Courier
News

Two more big Tatts winners

Not one, not two, not even three but the Goulburn Valley has produced an incredible four division one Tattslotto winners in two weeks.

James Bennett
News

Shepparton fruit pickers sentenced following death of Umit Bolat

Two Shepparton fruit pickers have been sentenced to jail following the death of Tatura man Umit Bolat in 2018.

Shepparton News