Grants available to help community on the road to recovery

Organisations wounded by the COVID-19 pandemic can begin to heal through applying for council grants.

Applications for round one of Greater Shepparton City Council's 2020 Community Grants have opened, with three separate subsidies available.

Community Matching, Community Arts, and Our Sporting Future Grants have been offered to assist organisations put under pressure by coronavirus-related issues.

The grants come as one of 29 measures put forward by the council, all of which aim to support the community’s economy through its recovery phase.

“The financial impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic have been felt right across our region, and council is committed to assisting Greater Shepparton see it through to the other side of the emergency,” City of Greater Shepparton Mayor Seema Abdullah said.

“These grants are just one of the 29 measures that make up the Stage 2 Greater Shepparton Economic Response to COVID-19 Package, and we know more support is always needed in times like these.

“I encourage the community to head to council’s website for a look at what grants are on offer. There might just be a grant suited to your community group or sporting club that can assist you in these tough times.”

Both the Community Matching and Arts Grants will be closed for application on July 31, while entries for the Our Sporting Future Grant will close on August 14.

Those interested in discussing their application directly with the council’s grants co-ordinator can phone 5832 5218 to make an appointment, while more information on all grants and application forms can be found at: www.greatershepparton.com.au/community/grants-and-funding