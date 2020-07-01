News

Lack of footpath worries Kialla residents

By John Lewis

Young parents Cosimo and Rita Rando walk around pot-holes on Buckworth St.

1 of 1

Kialla residents have raised safety concerns over the lack of a footpath connecting homes to the nearby Riverside Plaza shopping centre.

Residents believe young families with children as well as elderly people and schoolchildren using Buckworth St are in danger of being struck by cars or delivery trucks.

Buckworth St runs adjacent to Goulburn Valley Hwy from Taig Ave to Riverview Dve.

“Something needs to be done before someone gets killed,” nearby resident Iris Taylor said.

Mrs Taylor and husband John were among a group of eight residents from the area who gathered on the street yesterday urging Greater Shepparton City Council to prioritise completion of footpaths leading to the busy shopping centre.

Residents pointed to a footpath on the western side of the street which finished at the end of a housing block, meaning walkers then had to negotiate a muddy grass verge or walk on the road to continue.

On the other side of the street, residents said they again had to use a muddy grass verge as well as dodge delivery trucks and utes accessing the rear of businesses fronting Aitken Ct.

“It's very dangerous. If I take my granddaughter to the shops we have to walk in the road and we get splashed by cars going through the big puddles,” Freedom Place Village resident Helen Clarke said.

Residents said they had alerted the council to the issues but had not received a reply.

The council's infrastructure director Phil Hoare said further housing was needed to install a footpath on the western side of Buckworth St.

“The time-frame for the construction of this footpath is dependent on the development of the land,” Mr Hoare said.

Meanwhile, Mr Hoare suggested residents heading to Riverside Plaza used a footpath linking to Taig Ave and then a shared path along GV Hwy.

Young parents Cosimo and Rita Rando said they used Buckworth St because it was the fastest walking route to the shops with their baby daughter.

“With the pusher it does get tricky. There are other footpaths, but this is the quickest,” Mr Rando said.

He said night-time was particularly dangerous with poor lighting and pedestrians often walking in the middle of the road.

Mr Taylor said children walking home from school used Buckworth St during its busiest time.

“It gets very busy around here at knock-off time. Someone could get seriously hurt,” Mr Taylor said.

Latest articles

News

Lack of footpath worries Kialla residents

Kialla residents have raised safety concerns over the lack of a footpath connecting homes to the nearby Riverside Plaza shopping centre. Residents believe young families with children as well as elderly people and schoolchildren using Buckworth St...

John Lewis
News

First fish and it’s a monster

Read more about their venture on Kev Tyler’s fishing page in tomorrow’s News

John Lewis
News

Money flies around to upgrade Shepparton Aerodrome

Greater Shepparton City Council and the Federal Government will inject nearly $1 million into upgrading Shepparton Aerodrome. Federal Member for Nicholls Damian Drum made the announcement on Wednesday which will see the government splash...

Morgan Dyer

MOST POPULAR

News

Violent culture emerging from Greater Shepparton Secondary College

Parents say a culture of violence and bullying is emerging at Greater Shepparton Secondary College in the wake of the merger of four secondary schools.

Madi Chwasta
News

Shepparton rubbish truck driver ‘traumatised’ following road rage incident

A Shepparton rubbish truck driver has been forced to take time off work following a violent road rage incident in town last week. Phil Jun was collecting rubbish last Tuesday morning in Percival St, Shepparton, about 9 am when he was...

Liz Mellino
News

Shepparton fruit pickers sentenced following death of Umit Bolat

Two Shepparton fruit pickers have been sentenced to jail following the death of Tatura man Umit Bolat in 2018.

Shepparton News