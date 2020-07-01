News

Tatura’s RV trial period starts

By James Bennett

For the next 12 months Tatura will be an RV Friendly Township.

1 of 1

Tatura's journey to become an RV Friendly Township has started.

For the next 12 months, three Douglas St parking bays will have 48-hour time limits specifically for self-contained recreational vehicles.

During the trial period, estimated to cost $9200, the surrounding area will see CCTV at nearby locations, garbage collection, street lighting upgrades and signs erected.

Douglas St was chosen due to it being close to Hogan St with frequent foot traffic.

Tatura Community Group member Alex Carter said locals were hoping visitors would stop and enjoy all that the town had to offer.

“Tatura is an ideal first stop for many travellers heading north for winter. Now, they will have the opportunity to stop and experience a great variety of shops just a short stroll away and will have no need to move their rigs from the site,” Mr Carter said.

City of Greater Shepparton Mayor Seema Abdullah said it was common to spot RVs travelling through the area.

“The trial aims to enhance visitation and economic stimulation opportunities from the growing RV market as the region expands its tourism offerings and experiences,” Cr Abdullah said.

“Our small towns are filled with great attractions, culture and hospitality, giving travellers the opportunity to experience more on their trips and encourages them to stay and spend in local communities, and experience all our region has to offer.”

Latest articles

News

Mud is the best medicine

You’ve probably heard the old adage `happy as a pig in mud’; well, there were kids in mud at Nathalia and District Preschool last Thursday — and they were pretty happy about it too. Using rainwater and soil donated from Nathalia Fertilises and...

Morgan Dyer
News

Tatura’s RV trial period starts

Tatura’s journey to become an RV Friendly Township has started. For the next 12 months, three Douglas St parking bays will have 48-hour time limits specifically for self-contained recreational vehicles. During the trial period, estimated to cost...

James Bennett
News

New board members appointed at GV Health

As Shepparton’s Goulburn Valley Health undergoes a facelift, so has its board of directors. As of July 1, Michael Delahunty will take on the role as GV Health’s board chair while Nicole Inglis and Cathy Jones will sit as new board directors...

Morgan Dyer

MOST POPULAR

News

Violent culture emerging from Greater Shepparton Secondary College

Parents say a culture of violence and bullying is emerging at Greater Shepparton Secondary College in the wake of the merger of four secondary schools.

Madi Chwasta
News

Shepparton rubbish truck driver ‘traumatised’ following road rage incident

A Shepparton rubbish truck driver has been forced to take time off work following a violent road rage incident in town last week. Phil Jun was collecting rubbish last Tuesday morning in Percival St, Shepparton, about 9 am when he was...

Liz Mellino
News

Shepparton fruit pickers sentenced following death of Umit Bolat

Two Shepparton fruit pickers have been sentenced to jail following the death of Tatura man Umit Bolat in 2018.

Shepparton News