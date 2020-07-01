Tatura’s RV trial period starts

Tatura's journey to become an RV Friendly Township has started.

For the next 12 months, three Douglas St parking bays will have 48-hour time limits specifically for self-contained recreational vehicles.

During the trial period, estimated to cost $9200, the surrounding area will see CCTV at nearby locations, garbage collection, street lighting upgrades and signs erected.

Douglas St was chosen due to it being close to Hogan St with frequent foot traffic.

Tatura Community Group member Alex Carter said locals were hoping visitors would stop and enjoy all that the town had to offer.

“Tatura is an ideal first stop for many travellers heading north for winter. Now, they will have the opportunity to stop and experience a great variety of shops just a short stroll away and will have no need to move their rigs from the site,” Mr Carter said.

City of Greater Shepparton Mayor Seema Abdullah said it was common to spot RVs travelling through the area.

“The trial aims to enhance visitation and economic stimulation opportunities from the growing RV market as the region expands its tourism offerings and experiences,” Cr Abdullah said.

“Our small towns are filled with great attractions, culture and hospitality, giving travellers the opportunity to experience more on their trips and encourages them to stay and spend in local communities, and experience all our region has to offer.”



