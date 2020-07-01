Cobram Cricket Club fallen victim to thieves

Cobram detectives are investigating a burglary from a Dillon St business.

PALS, an integral support and learning centre for intellectually disabled members of the community, was targeted by thieves about 5.55 am on June 22.

Police officers have gathered CCTV footage which shows two young males allegedly fleeing the scene.

It is understood one was running while the other was on a scooter.

Police are calling for anyone who may have witnessed the incident or knows the identity of these offenders to contact Senior Constable Costello at Cobram Police Station on 5871 2866.

● Cobram Cricket Club has again fallen victim to thieves.

Sometime between March and May this year, a Honda push mower and a cylinder mower were stolen from the cricket club's shed.

Police officers are appealing for anyone with information which could help track down the stolen mowers to come forward.

Information can be given to the Cobram Criminal Investigation Unit on 5871 2866 or via Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

● A Nathalia home was extensively damaged by fire last week.

A fire broke out at the Phillip St home on Sunday afternoon.

Police confirmed that there were no occupants home at the time.

The cause of the blaze is still under investigation by police and the CFA.

● A honda water pump was stolen from a rural property in Saxton St, Numurkah, last week.

Sometime between June 21 and June 28, a red pump, which was on a secluded section of the farm, was stolen.

Anyone who saw or heard any suspicious behaviour at the time of the incident is urged to contact the Numurkah police station on 5862 3311.

● Overnight on June 23, offenders attended a Wallace St address and unsuccessfully tried to steal a Commodore vehicle.

Police said it was the second time offenders had tried stealing the vehicle.

● Between June 19 and 23, and again on June 28, unknown offenders used force to gain entry to storage sheds at Numurkah golf course.

Police officers are calling for any witnesses to the incident to contact Cobram Criminal Investigation Unit on 5871 2866.