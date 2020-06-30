News

Corona Star-19 zooms this weekend

By John Lewis

Playwright John Head has written a Zoom play based on an interstellar virus.

1 of 3

STAG's new digital show Corona Star-19 premieres this Saturday.

2 of 3

The cast of Corona Star-19 in make-up and costume ready for filming via Zoom. From left, first row: Fiona Kennan (Commander Evelyn Fein), Matt Dowling (Dr Dan Brain), Robbie Maher (Lieutenant Blake Screen); second row: Wendy Platt (Sergeant Carmen Cook), Troy McKindley (Lieutenant Mike Gamble), Josh Shuttleworth (Sergeant Doug Brown); third row: Laura Varapodio (Private Sophie Green), Georgia Perkins (Corporal Tracey Coad) and Dean Johnson (Captain Frank Dredd). The new John Head play is broadcast for registered ticket holders only this Saturday.

3 of 3

The countdown is on to blast-off on board the doomed spaceship Corona Star-19 this weekend.

Filmmakers, animators and music producers have been busy putting the final touches to Shepparton Theatre Arts Group's ground-breaking digital production based on a script by local playwright John Head.

Corona Star-19 sees 10 actors playing frustrated crew members on board an intergalactic starship travelling to the remote planet Trump-One when it is intercepted by an escape pod with the last survivor of a viral outbreak on planet Clinton.

Mr Head described his creation as a whodunnit/science fiction/drama with a big dose of comedy.

Actors were filmed playing roles in front of green screens in their own homes via the Zoom platform, while music, sound effects and animation have been added later.

Mr Head said the collaborative effort had been a huge learning curve for STAG members.

“A lot people have contributed some amazing skills, and there have been hours of editing involved. We're second only to Hollywood here in Shepp,” he said.

Mr Head said the whole effort had been helped by sponsors such as Shepparton's Goulburn Murray Credit Union jumping on board for advertising slots during the digital space trip.

GMCU chief executive Melissa Ralph said the business was impressed by STAG's effort and the strength of the Shepparton community during the pandemic.

“The way in which this locally produced play has been brought together, despite the challenges posed by the current COVID-19 environment, is just another great example of how innovative and resilient our communities are,” Ms Ralph said.

“GMCU has been a long-term supporter of the Shepparton Theatre Arts Group and is pleased to play a small part in continuing to support performing arts in our region.”

Corona Star-19 premieres on Saturday from 7.30 pm to 9.30 pm.

Mr Head stressed the Zoom program was not necessary to view the show.

For a viewing ticket go to: https://coronastar-19.eventbrite.com.au

Tickets can be obtained up until 10 am on Saturday. Tickets are free, with an option to donate to STAG available at the purchase site.

The play will be accessible for a month after its premiere.

For more information, go to: www.stagtheatre.com

Latest articles

Sport

Cobram Roar’s season over after AWFA cans competition

Cobram Roar will not have the chance to christen the new complex at Apex Reserve until next year. It was announced by league officials on Sunday the Albury Wodonga Football Association junior and senior seasons would not go ahead, due to increased...

Liam Nash
Sport

BASL seniors to return July 26

Bendigo Amateur Soccer League is planning for a return to senior action in less than a month. That is the word from league president Aaron Shooter, who said about 30 individual teams across the four senior grades (seniors, reserves, women’s and...

Alex Mitchell
Sport

Picola District League cancels open age competitions

Last week, Goulburn Valley League and Murray Football Netball League cancelled their seasons

Aydin Payne

MOST POPULAR

News

Violent culture emerging from Greater Shepparton Secondary College

Parents say a culture of violence and bullying is emerging at Greater Shepparton Secondary College in the wake of the merger of four secondary schools.

Madi Chwasta
News

Shepparton rubbish truck driver ‘traumatised’ following road rage incident

A Shepparton rubbish truck driver has been forced to take time off work following a violent road rage incident in town last week. Phil Jun was collecting rubbish last Tuesday morning in Percival St, Shepparton, about 9 am when he was...

Liz Mellino
News

Shepparton fruit pickers sentenced following death of Umit Bolat

Two Shepparton fruit pickers have been sentenced to jail following the death of Tatura man Umit Bolat in 2018.

Shepparton News