GOTAFE to offer free COVID-19 infection control training

Free training will help keep the doors of local businesses safely open in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Victorian TAFEs and other providers will deliver free accredited short courses to workers in customer-facing roles to help manage the ongoing risk of infection in the workplace.

The courses will help keep the community safe, support businesses to reopen while workers maintain their own safety, and identify hazards and infection risks to stop the spread of coronavirus.

Training, Skills and Higher Education Minister Gayle Tierney announced the project last week with up to $10 million in funding to boost Victoria’s economic recovery.

“Our TAFE and training system is playing a vital role in supporting the Victorian economy to recover,” Ms Tierney said.

“It has been agile by providing short courses for rapid skills development while our economy is under stress.

“This training will help protect Victorian workers, enabling them to put in place best infection control practices to continue serving their customers and keep them safe.”

GOTAFE chief executive officer Travis Heeney welcomed the funding announcement and said the initiative would ensure best practice infection control was being put into place across Victoria.

“As a fee-free accredited short course, this will allow many local businesses to access this training for their employees without the added financial burden during these challenging times,” Mr Heeney said.

“These courses will give many local business owners peace of mind knowing that their employees are well skilled and confident in ensuring all measures are being taken to control the spread of coronavirus.”

Mr Heeney encourage all local businesses within the health, retail, customer service and hospitality industries, along with anyone who may be looking to enhance their employability, to consider the education opportunity.

“Completing one of these units will not only prepare those who may be returning to the workplace but will also enhance employment prospects for our local people who may have lost their jobs as a result of COVID-19,” he said.

Enrolments will open from July 1 with training available for a year.

Phone GOTAFE on 1300 GOTAFE or visit gotafe.vic.edu.au for more information.