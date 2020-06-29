News

Greater Shepparton Secondary College “SPARC program” to help disengaged youth in region

By Madi Chwasta

SPARC program: Greater Shepparton Secondary College assistant principal Tammy Goyne is excited for the potential the campus will bring for students.

1 of 2

SPARC program: Greater Shepparton Secondary College assistant principal Tammy Goyne is excited for the potential the campus will bring for students.

2 of 2

Greater Shepparton Secondary College’s program for disengaged students will be rolled out during Term 3.

But a date has not been set for when it will begin at Invergordon Primary School, which closed in 2018, and has been flagged as the most suitable temporary location.

Known as SPARC (Student-Centred, Participation, Active Learning, Re-Engagement, Confidence Building), the program will move to the new Greater Shepparton Secondary College when built in 2022.

GSSC assistant principal Tammy Goyne will be overseeing the 20 students from Years 7 to 10 who are selected for the program.

She hopes it will create positive outcomes for young people in the community.

“It's all about building those relationships, and when you have relationships, it’s paramount to the success,” she said.

“You open up different doors for them, and that's what it's all about.”

Managed by four staff, SPARC will be for students who have been identified as “at risk” or have already disengaged from classroom learning.

“These students don’t want to be at school – they might show disruptive behaviour, or might walk out of class,” she said.

“They’re deflecting what that real concern may be.”

Each student will be given an individual learning plan to build skills around numeracy and literacy, supplemented by “hands-on” activities in the agricultural and horticultural space.

Staff will also develop “behavioural goals” with the students, with the aim to bring them back into the mainstream classroom after six months.

“Upon their reengagement in the classroom, they’re better equipped to self-regulate and have a positive experience,” she said.

“We’re trying to reignite that passion for learning.”

Ms Goyne, who has taught at Shepparton High, has worked with at-risk youth in Shepparton for the past 10 years.

“When you’re working with these kids in an environment that’s supportive of those needs, those concerns (about behaviour) will diminish,” she said.

“They’ll be getting that intense support they require to be successful.”

Ms Goyne said there would only be 20 students involved in the program at any one time, ensuring a high student-to-teacher ratio.

“In an intensive environment where you’re really wanting to address issues, it (programs) needs to remain small so that we can give that undivided attention to those young people,” she said.

Ms Goyne also said students would not be forced to take part.

“We do identity and put forth a suggestion that this program could help your child,” she said.

“But at the end of the day, they’re not forced to go – it’s 100 per cent their choice.”

Ms Goyne said when students were ready, they would be given support to transition back to the mainstream setting.

“That door to mainstream learning is open,” she said.

Ms Goyne also said it was important to help students, particularly those in Years 7 to 10, re-enter the classroom instead of leave school early.

“That option to go into an apprenticeship isn’t on the cards at that point,” she said.

“We need to reengage them in their education.”

She said Invergordon Primary School had been earmarked as an "ideal site" until the new college build is completed.

“We’ve got a great educational facility that isn't being used, plus there's scope to do a lot of different things in the space,” she said.

Ms Goyne said she would be meeting with the Invergordon community to answer their questions.

Latest articles

Other sport

Cam Gannon aims to end WA’s Shield drought

WA have not won a Sheffield Shield title in 21 years, but last season’s leading wicket taker Cameron Gannon hopes he can help his new side end that drought.

AAP Newswire
Other sport

Racism like doping, fixing: Windies capt

Racism is just as bad as doping and match-fixing and should be treated in much the same way says West Indies captain Jason Holder.

AAP Newswire
Other sport

Root’s reminder on Windies’ bowling depth

England’s batsmen must prepare well if they are to get the better of a formidable West Indies bowling attack in their three-Test series, says captain Joe Root.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

News

Violent culture emerging from Greater Shepparton Secondary College

Parents say a culture of violence and bullying is emerging at Greater Shepparton Secondary College in the wake of the merger of four secondary schools.

Madi Chwasta
News

Shepparton rubbish truck driver ‘traumatised’ following road rage incident

A Shepparton rubbish truck driver has been forced to take time off work following a violent road rage incident in town last week. Phil Jun was collecting rubbish last Tuesday morning in Percival St, Shepparton, about 9 am when he was...

Liz Mellino
News

Shepparton fruit pickers sentenced following death of Umit Bolat

Two Shepparton fruit pickers have been sentenced to jail following the death of Tatura man Umit Bolat in 2018.

Shepparton News