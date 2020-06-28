News

eSports tournament arrives in Shepparton

By James Bennett

The first edition of the Greater Shepparton Cup eSports Tournament starts this week.

Do you want to be Shepparton's ultimate gamer?

Now's the chance to register for the Greater Shepparton Cup eSports Tournament, starting next week.

Presented by Greater Shepparton City Council's Word and Mouth, gamers can opt for a nostalgia hit with latest edition Super Smash Bros. Ultimate or try out car soccer in Rocket League.

Participants are required to own the video game and console compatible with the game they choose to register for.

The competition runs for four weeks and will separate competitors into groups for a round robin.

“From there, the top players of each group will move through to the second stage of the competition, where they play through eliminations to determine the ultimate winner,” Word and Mouth project officer Jim Gow said.

“The online video game tournament plays live on Facebook each Tuesday and Thursday night for the next four weeks.

“It’s a great way for participants to meet like-minded people and play some fantastic games at the same time.”

“Prizes are available for first, second and third place in each game, as well as the opportunity to be crowned the Greater Shepparton Cup eSports champion of 2020.”

Super Smash Bros/ Ultimate (played one v one) is available on Nintendo Switch.

Rocket League (played three v three) is available on PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC.

This is the first time council has hosted an eSports event. Registrations close on Monday June 29 at 11 pm.

To register, visit https://ael.org.au/shepparton/

 

