Greater Shepparton Secondary College student speaks out about racism

A Greater Shepparton Secondary College student who was kicked and had her headscarf pulled off by her classmate no longer wants to go to school.

“It came to me out of nowhere,” she said.

“The student doesn’t like girls having their scarf on.

“I’m scared of next month, I’m scared to get hit.”

The student, who asked to remain anonymous, said she was aware of it happening to other students.

“We came out from the war to be safe, and I want to go to school to learn,” she said.

“Now I’m going to school to stop fights.”

She said she felt like the teachers weren’t able to do anything, because suspensions weren't stopping the bullying.

“After one week of suspension, they come to school and have another fight.”

While shocking, Ethnic Council of Shepparton project officer Betul Tuna said this wasn’t anything new.

“Obviously it’s very concerning,” she said.

“But it’s not unique to the school yard.

“I remember when I was in high school, a girl’s headscarf was ripped off as well.”

Ms Tuna speaks often to young Muslim women who have experienced racism at school, and said her message was the same to all of them.

“I’m telling them leaving school isn’t an option,” she said.

“Continuing education is a way of moving forward.”

She said there was a deeper, systemic issue at play, which was not related to the school merger.

“Migrant families have been taught to be resilient and cope with change,” she said.

“I would say that people of colour and non-Anglican people will have had experiences of discrimination and racism well before this school merged.”

She said the solution rested with the government, and discussions needed to represent all members of the community.

“I would say it’s on the Department of Education to handle it,” she said.

“And the government needs to step up and deal with systematic racism.

“You have to bring all your parties to the table at the beginning – not after you’ve made a decision,” she said.

A Department of Education spokesperson said racial discrimination was not tolerated in Victorian schools.

“The Victorian curriculum ensures students learn about the benefits to individuals and communities of valuing diversity and promoting inclusivity,” the spokesperson said.

“There are a range of programs and initiatives in Victorian schools to support teachers to address racism, including the resilience, rights and respectful relationships teaching materials for Foundation to Year 12 as well as teacher training to deliver this curriculum.

“The department is already and will continue to work with community representatives to identify additional steps that can be taken to eliminate all racism from our schools.”

Ms Tuna invited young women and families to contact her through the Shepparton Ethnic Council, or to visit or call Point of Difference — a space for people of colour and culture, which is across the road from the Mooroopna college campus.

“As a big sister, I’m more than happy to help advocate for whatever needs and concerns they may have,” she said.

“We’re here to support families.”

To contact Point of Difference, call 0431 012 811.

FOR MORE STORIES ABOUT GREATER SHEPPARTON SECONDARY COLLEGE:

Campus principals respond to accusations of school violence

Violent culture emerging from Greater Shepparton Secondary College

Parents and students speak out about fights at Mooroopna and Wanganui campuses