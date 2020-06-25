News

First of 1250 trees to be planted across Greater Shepparton

By James Bennett

Jack Madgwick and Julian Kraan were out in Kialla yesterday planting trees for Greater Shepparton City Council.

Greater Shepparton will see new growth along nature strips with about 1250 street trees to be planted across the municipality.

As part of council's Street Tree Renewal program and Urban Forest Strategy, every year between now and September, trees are planted to increase the "green canopy" to 40 per cent by 2037.

Streets in Tatura, Mooroopna, Kialla and Shepparton are among the areas to receive new trees.

Parks, sport and recreation manager Tim Zak said the trees provide character and identity within the neighbourhood.

“A well treed streetscape is visually appealing and importantly reduces the impact of radiant heat,” he said.

“Having cooler, shadier streets in summer encourages people to get out-and-about more often, which is good for physical and mental health.

Mr Zak said council monitors the trees for the first two years with watering and maintenance by which stage they are usually well established.

“Council makes information available to residents on how to assist looking after the trees after this period, particularly in the summer,” he said.

“It’s great if residents can provide the trees with a bucket of water if needed.

“Tree planting is conducted during the cooler months of the year and the trees we choose are advanced street trees specially grown and selected to suit our local climate.

“Some are chosen specifically for planting under power lines so they do not cause maintenance issues when they are full grown.”

